Argao stabbing leaves one dead, one hurt

Police in Argao, Cebu are preparing to file murder and frustrated murder charges against a 43-year-old man who surrendered in a mountain barangay in Argao after a stabbing. | CDN file diagram

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 43-year-old man faces murder and frustrated murder complaints following a stabbing attack in Barangay Alambijud, Argao, Cebu, that left one person dead and another injured on Thursday, November 13.

In an interview with CDN Digital on Monday, November 17, Police Staff Sergeant Robinson T. Cornito of Argao Municipal Police Station confirmed that the suspect, Melchor Manila Embudo, remains in police custody while the case documents are being finalized.

Cornito said that the family of the deceased has filed a murder complaint, while the relatives of the injured survivor have filed a frustrated murder complaint against Embudo.

‘Stabbed without apparent reason’

Police said the stabbing occurred around 8:30 p.m. near Alambijud Elementary School, approximately 25 kilometers from the police station.

According to initial investigation and witness accounts, Embudo arrived in Lower Alambijud on his motorcycle.

Witnesses said he allegedly attempted to run over the victims, identified as Richard Tatardillo, 33, and Rosario Villafuerte, 32, who both managed to avoid the attack, while the suspect hit a tree and fell.

The victims reportedly tried to help him, but Embudo allegedly stabbed both persons without an apparent reason.

“Didto sa crime scene, based sa witnesses, iyahang gi-attempt og ligis ang victim, katong namatay. Pwede sa gisungog sungog to niya or gipabikil ba kaha, unya nakalikay. Pagkalikay, nabangga ang suspect sa kahoy unya natumba siya, unya nitabang ang iyahang gipatapsingan. Mao gitabangan, gipangdunggab naman nuon sila. Bunot og kutsilyo, diritsong dunggab,” Cornito said.

(Witnesses at the crime scene said that the suspect tried to run over Tatardillo, the one who later died. He may have been taunting the man, but the latter avoided the attack. The suspect then hit a tree and fell, and the man he had nearly run over tried to help him, but he stabbed him and his companion instead. He drew out a knife and stabbed them right away.)

Tatardillo was pronounced dead on arrival at Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital, also in Argao town, due to excessive blood loss from a stab wound to the abdomen.

Villafuerte also sustained a stab wound to the neck and multiple lacerations on the left forearm.

Following the incident, Embudo returned to his residence, where police said he surrendered and the authorities recovered a kitchen knife believed to have been the murder weapon.

READ: Argao shootout: 3 suspects nabbed, illegal guns and shabu seized

Suspect may have been intoxicated

Witnesses said that the victims were known to the suspect: Tatardillo was a first-degree cousin, while Villafuerte was an acquaintance through family connections.

Sergeant Cornito said that the suspect may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time, though the police could not confirm the level of intoxication.

Embudo reportedly denied any prior conflict.

“Iyahang huna-huna kuno, giatangan siya. Tinuod, naa man daplin sa karsada sila or siguro sa iyahang huna-huna, wa ta kahibalo sa iyahang huna-huna gyud kay wa man kaayo siya mutabi. Mao ra to iyahang giingon,” Cornito added.

(Embudo said that he thought the victims were going to jump on him. True, they were walking along the road, but we will never know what he was thinking because he never said much about the incident. That was all he told us.)

As of Monday, Tatardillo’s remains were turned over to his family, and a wake was being held at their residence in Lower Alambijud.

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