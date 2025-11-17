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Recto named new executive secretary; Go new DOF chief

By: Luisa Cabato - Inquirer.net | November 17,2025 - 06:54 PM
Recto named new executive secretary; Go new DOF chief
Ralph Recto is the new executive secretary, replacing Lucas Bersamin. —File photo by Niño Jesus Orbeta | INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — The Malacañang named Finance Secretary Ralph Recto the new executive secretary of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., replacing Lucas Bersamin, on Monday, November 17.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go will succeed Recto as Department of Finance chief.

READ: Recto denies rumors that he will replace Bersamin

Bersamin, who is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Office of the President, had been facing calls to resign following controversies over anomalous infrastructure and flood-control projects under the Department of Public Works and Highways.

In September, former Public Works Undersecretary Roberto Bernardo alleged that Bersamin was among several government officials who received kickbacks from these corruption-tainted flood control projects. /atm

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TAGS: Bersamin, Department of Finance, DOF, Recto
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