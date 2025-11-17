CESAFI: CIT-U Junior Wildcats dominate DBTC as league resumes

Theo Santiago of CIT-U drives in for a tough shot during their Cesafi high school game against DBTC. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats made a strong statement in their return to the court, overpowering the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 81-51, as Cesafi Season 25 resumed on Monday, November 17, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory extended the Junior Wildcats’ winning streak to three games since October 26, improving their record to four wins and two losses and securing the No. 4 spot in the team standings. Meanwhile, the Greywolves absorbed their fifth loss in six outings, continuing their difficult campaign.

Jero Deniel Rosellosa led CIT-U with an all-around performance, finishing with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, five rebounds, three steals, and one block. Theo Santiago added 10 points, while Kim Alburo chipped in 12 as part of the Junior Wildcats’ balanced attack.

READ: CESAFI: CIT-U Junior Wildcats end UCLM’s streak with stunning win

DBTC got a strong effort from James Kennedy Plano, who posted a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double, while Daniel Cerilles Jr. added 11 points — but their efforts were not enough to slow down the Wildcats.

The Greywolves opened the game aggressively, racing to a nine-point lead at 19-10. But CIT-U responded with a 10-0 run to close out the first quarter on top, 20-19. From there, the Junior Wildcats never looked back. They outscored DBTC, 14-3, in the second quarter to build a double-digit lead at 34-22, and stretched the advantage to 45-25 by halftime. In the final period, CIT-U widened the gap to a season-high 34 points, 79-45, before sealing the 81-51 victory.

CIT-U dominated the boards, 56-43, and scored 52 points in the paint compared to DBTC’s 28. The Junior Wildcats also capitalized on the Greywolves’ mistakes, converting 26 points off 16 turnovers.

ALSO READ: Cesafi 2025: CIT-U Junior Wildcats thrash Baby Webmasters

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP