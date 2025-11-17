Day 2 of INC rally in Manila crowd swells from 300,000 to 600,000
MANILA, Philippines — Around 300,000 individuals gathered in front of the Quirino Grandstand in Manila for the second leg of the three-day anti-corruption rally of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) religious group.
This 300,000-estimate was based on the Manila Police District’s (MPD) assessment as of 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 17. The Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) provided the same estimate at 4 p.m. but revised this figure to 600,000 as of 7 p.m.
Read: INC rally crowd surpasses half-million mark
Many participants found shade under umbrellas and makeshift camping tents as they endured the scorching heat and scattered rains throughout the day.
The first day of the rally registered approximately 650,000 participants as of 6 p.m., according to the MPD. The MPD added that around 110,000 people stayed the night for the “Transparency for a Better Democracy” rally.
The activity has compelled Manila City officials to suspend face-to-face classes at all levels on Nov. 17 and 18. /atm
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