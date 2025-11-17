ICI tells Zaldy Co again: Testify or be cited for contempt

Independent Commission for Infrastructure | INQUIRER photo by Niño Jesus Orbeta

MANILA, Philippines — The Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) has once again called on Elizaldy Co, former Ako Bicol representative, to heed its summons and testify under oath in its probe of anomalous flood control projects.

ICI Executive Director Brian Hosaka said this on Monday after Co, who is at the center of the flood control corruption scandal, came out with a video statement where he explained his involvement in the alleged scheme, implicating President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and former Speaker Martin Romualdez as the supposed masterminds behind P100 billion worth of insertions in the controversial 2025 national budget.

However, Hosaka said the commission could not immediately consider Co’s statement as evidence because it was not submitted under oath. So he would need to face the commission himself.

READ: Zaldy Co says Marcos got P25B; President ‘won’t dignify’ claim

“We’ve been inviting him. So, the fact that we’ve been inviting him, we want to know his statements under oath before the commission. That’s a big deal,” Hosaka said in a mix of English and Filipino in a press conference.

“They really need to be here in person, testifying under oath, for their testimony to be considered credible,” he added, referring to all witnesses.

According to Hosaka, under the Rules of Evidence, any material submitted to the commission must be verified under oath. Affidavits are also required, and all evidence must be authenticated to be considered by both the court and the commission.

Videos, on the other hand, must be untampered and whoever took the video must be able to validate its veracity.

Due to this, Hosaka said the ICI is taking Co’s video statement “with a grain of salt.”

“It would be better if anyone with such information comes directly to the commission and testifies under oath so that the evidence obtained is solid and can be included in our referrals and submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman,” he said.

Asked if the ICI will also look into the list of projects Co released, Hosaka likewise said that it would also have to be verified.

“Those are not verified. They were not submitted. They were not placed under oath. He did not submit any affidavit together with those documents. So as far as we’re concerned, we cannot act on them immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hosaka said the ICI’s legal team was now considering filing a petition for indirect contempt against Co after learning that he had refused to comply with their subpoena for the second time.

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