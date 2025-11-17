Actors with Down Syndrome to lead 2025 MMFF Film, draws online praise

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Modern cinema continues to evolve as a platform for raising awareness, and in the Philippines, that shift is gradually becoming visible.

The 2025 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) will feature ‘I’mPerfect’, a film with lead characters who have Down syndrome, marking a first in Philippine cinema.

While previous films like ‘Ku’te’ and ‘Star na si Van Damme Stallone’, both released in 2016, featured actors with Down syndrome, ‘I’mPerfect’ pushes representation further by centering a love story around its two leads.

This movie explores the lives of two characters, Jiro and Jessica, “who meet, fall in love, and discover the true meaning of freedom and acceptance,” as written in the movie’s synopsis.

Representation and becoming more inclusive

Produced by Nathan Studios Inc. and directed by Sigrid Andrea P. Bernardo, the film has already sparked conversations online.

Its recently released teaser included the message: “When the world says they can’t… they’ll show us they can.”

Teaser still of ‘I’mPerfect’, bearing the message that touched the netizens. | Screengrabbed photo from Nathan Studious Inc./Youtube

The line sparked an outpouring of appreciation across social media.

One commented, “Aww so cute. I’m looking forward to watch this. Sometimes lang ako nanonood ng Filipino movies but this seems to be worth watching.”

“To a more inclusive society!” another added.

What many don’t know is that this film took 15 years to make.

According to a report by Allan Policarpio of Inquirer.net, Bernardo had been pitching the concept to various producers since 2010.

It wasn’t until Nathan Studios came on board last year that the project finally found a home and Bernardo was overjoyed when it was chosen to become an entry for the MMFF.

In fact, a teaser trailer was released on YouTube in 2017, showcasing an earlier version of the film. Its vision is still intact in 2025.

Coming Up: 8 movies in the MMFF 2025 lineup

Joining ‘I’mPerfect’ in the MMFF 2025 lineup are:

‘Call Me Mother’ (Jun Robles Lana) ‘Manila’s Finest’ (Raymond Red) ‘Rekonek’ (Jade Castro) ‘Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins’ (Shugo Praico, Joey de Guzman, Ian Lorenos) ‘Bar Boys: After School’ (Kip Oebanda) ‘Love You So Bad’ (Mae Cruz-Alviar) ‘Unmarry’ (Jeffrey Jeturian)

The MMFF will begin its theatrical run for its eight entries on Dec. 25, 2025 and will conclude on Jan. 14, 2026.

Which film are you excited to see?