Imee Marcos links President to drug use; Castro calls it a ‘desperate move’

Senator Imee Marcos —INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — A Palace official on Monday dismissed Senator Imee Marcos’ claim that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is using illegal drugs, calling it a “desperate move.”

This was the statement of Palace Press Officer Claire Castro after the senator claimed that she had always known that her brother is using illegal drugs.

“Bata pa lang kami ni Bongbong, alam na ng buong pamilya na ang problema sa kanya. Sa totoo lang, mababasa naman ng lahat ang testimonya ng aking ama patungkol sa kanyang ugali at gawain,” Imee said in her speech at the second day of the anti-corruption rally of Iglesia Ni Cristo.

READ: St. Luke’s hospital maintains authenticity of its drug tests(Even when Bongbong and I were young, the whole family already knew about his problem. Honestly, everyone can read my father’s testimony about his behavior and actions.)

These allegations were immediately slammed by Castro through her personal vlog.

“This is definitely a desperate move. Ang pinag-uusapan sa peaceful rally ay diumanong korapsyon. Ano ang dahilan ni Senator Imee para ang sarili niyang kapatid ay siraan niya?” Castro asked.(This is definitely a desperate move. The peaceful rally was about alleged corruption. What reason does Senator Imee have to discredit her own brother?)

The first article is about St. Luke’s Medical Center dismissing doubts on the authenticity of the drug test he took in the hospital’s branch in Taguig City. Meanwhile, the other article is about a drug analyst from the same hospital confirming that he tested negative for cocaine use.

“Bakit hindi siya tumutol noon? Alam natin kung ano ang motibo niya, dahil ba maaari nang lumarga nang lumarga ang pag-iimbestiga tungkol sa korapsyon at maaaring tamaan na ang kanyang mga kaalyado, mga kaalyado sa Senado?” Castro added.

(Why didn’t she oppose it before? We know what her motive is, is it because the corruption investigations might now move forward and possibly reach her allies, her allies in the Senate?)

ALSO READ: Bongbong Marcos tested ‘negative’ for cocaine in 2021 – drug analyst

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