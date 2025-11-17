Miss Universe 2025: Ahtisa Manalo all set for preliminary competitions

Ahtisa Manalo is the Philippines’ representative to the 2025 Miss Universe pageant, which will wrap up on Friday, Nov. 21 | Photos from Miss Universe Philippines/FB

Ahtisa Manalo, the Philippines’ delegate to the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, is all set for the high-stakes competitions ahead of the coronation show on Friday, November 21 in Thailand.

About 122 competitors, including Manalo, are now back in Bangkok after going on a tour of Phuket and Pattaya, where they took part in several pre-pageant activities.

The closed-door interview with all the 120 delegates was conducted on Saturday, Nov. 15, while the competitors were in Pattaya. The panel included Filipino singer Louie Heredia and California-based Filipino beauty entrepreneur Olivia Quido-Co, vice president for global partnerships of the Miss Universe Organization.

Back in the Thai capital, the beauty queens have been busy rehearsing for the most important shows of the pageant, all scheduled within the week — the national costume presentation, preliminary competition, and coronation night.

The much-awaited national costume presentation, a showcase of culture and creativity, will be held at Hall 2 of Impact Challenger in Nonthaburi, northwest of Bangkok, on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 1 P.M. (2 P.M. in Manila).

Online Miss Universe voting open until Nov. 20

On the same day and in the same venue, the preliminary competition will take place. The program is set to run from 7 to 9 P.M. (8 to 10 P.M. in Manila).

Manalo’s national costume is by Mak Tumang, the same designer who created the iconic asymmetrical red lava gown worn by Catriona Gray when she won the Miss Universe crown in 2018.

Manalo has called on Filipinos to vote for her on the Miss Universe platform.

Several categories are open — People’s Choice, Beyond the Crown, Most Beautiful People, Most Photogenic, Miss Congeniality, Best Skin, Best Evening Gown, and Best National Costume. Among these, the People’s Choice award will entitle the winning delegate to a semifinals slot in the Top 30.

‘The most beautiful day in the universe’

As of 1:40 a.m. Monday, Nov. 17, Manalo has already accumulated 1,017,244 votes, the highest in the People’s Choice category at the time. Her closest rival for the category is Tangia Zaman Methila of Bangladesh with 953,588, followed by Inna Moll of Chile with 585,497.Online voting on the official Miss Universe mobile app will end on Nov. 20.

Actress Angel Locsin broke her social media hiatus by urging her fans and followers to vote for Manalo by sharing the beauty queen’s call for votes.

“BAYANIHAN PARA SA PILIPINAS! Let’s support our PH representative for Miss Universe 2025, Ms. Ahtisa Manalo,” she said.

The most beautiful day in the universe will be on Nov. 21, the day the final competition will be held at Hall 2 of Impact Challenger in Nonthaburi.

While the swimsuit and evening gown challenges will be conducted days before the coronation show, the delegates who will make the Top 30 would still be parading in their swimwear made by Filipino company Bench, while only those in the Top 10 will get to wear their evening gowns.

Manalo previously said that she will wear a creation by Val Taguba during the coronation show. She also wore Taguba’s yellow cut-out “araw” (sun) design during the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 preliminaries.

The Quezon lass will vie for the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe crown, after Gray’s successful campaign, also in Thailand. /edv