EXPLAINER: Why is Monterrazas de Cebu project under a multi-agency probe?

This is the upland development in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City. | CDN Digital Photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Monterrazas de Cebu is now under a multi-agency investigation after heavy rains from Typhoon Tino on November 4 triggered flooding in parts of Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, prompting renewed concerns from residents and local officials over whether developments in the upland may have intensified the flow of water downhill.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) ordered the coordinated investigation to determine the project’s compliance with environmental regulations and assess the condition of its drainage and slope-protection systems.

What triggered the investigation?

Public scrutiny intensified after videos and residents’ accounts showed muddy floodwater cascading from upland portions of Barangay Guadalupe during the height of the storm.

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Residents of Sitio Banawa and neighboring areas reported unusually fast-moving runoff, prompting barangay officials to pass a resolution urging an inquiry into whether the Monterrazas development had adequate retention ponds and slope controls.

The calls coincided with the broader aftermath of Typhoon Tino, which displaced thousands and contributed to more than a hundred deaths across the country.

READ: Monterrazas de Cebu: Expert explains risks of upland development

What the joint investigation aims to determine?

DENR formed a Joint Inspection, Investigation and Assessment Team composed of DENR, Environmental Management Bureau (EMB-7), Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB-7), Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) Cebu, Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Cebu City, the Cebu City Government, and Barangay Guadalupe.

The team is tasked to evaluate four core issues:

Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) adherence — whether the developer followed all conditions under its amended 2024 ECC. Drainage and stormwater detention systems — whether retention ponds and other structures were built as approved, and whether they are capable of holding stormwater during heavy rainfall. Slope stability and landform alteration — whether cuts, fills, and land shaping affected natural slopes or encroached on regulated timberland areas. Waterway conditions — whether there is evidence of erosion, siltation or blockages that could change how water moves through downstream communities.

READ: Only 11 of 745 trees left in Monterrazas site, DENR finds

What the DENR found out so far

Early findings from the joint site visit raised several red flags:

Drastic loss of trees. A Cebu City ENRO inventory in 2022 counted 745 trees inside the Monterrazas property, but the joint team found only 11 trees remaining during the latest inspection. DENR noted that loss of vegetation reduces the land’s ability to absorb rainfall and can increase surface runoff.

Detention ponds fewer than required. Project plans required a main detention pond of about 3,500 cubic meters and 15 additional ponds totaling roughly 18,500 cubic meters in capacity. Inspectors found 12 ponds — fewer and smaller than indicated in the approved designs. DENR said the rainfall brought by Typhoon Tino, estimated at 183 millimeters, was far beyond what the existing ponds could store.

READ: Monterrazas denies tree cutting, rejects blame for widespread Cebu flooding

Developer pushes back claims

In a statement on November 15, Monterrazas developer, MONT Property Group, has since denied claims that it cut down more than 700 trees or contributed to the widespread flooding during the typhoon, calling the allegations “grievously false” and “geographically impossible.”

The company said it welcomes any independent investigation by the DENR but rejected what it described as “premature pronouncements” blaming the hillside project for the massive tree loss and downstream flooding in other areas of Cebu.

The developer stressed that its activities strictly followed its ECC and Development Permit, adding that only shrubs and secondary undergrowth were cleared in accordance with its approved Environmental Impact Statement.

READ: Hontiveros quizzes DENR for approving Monterazzas despite warning

Why the tree-cutting issue matters

Although the land is classified as alienable and disposable, meaning privately titled, DENR emphasized that cutting trees would still require permits and would be covered by the Revised Forestry Code.

The steep decline in tree cover is now central to the probe because foliage in upland areas helps slow runoff, stabilize soil, and reduce erosion — factors directly linked to downstream flooding.

Compliance questions tied to drainage and earthworks

Natural slopes in the Monterrazas site were heavily modified through cuts and cliffing to create terraces for roadways and structures.

The joint team is examining whether these modifications altered natural drainage pathways or weakened slopes.

Inspectors also noted construction within areas identified as timberland, requiring further documentation and validation by DENR.

The agency has directed the developer to submit its Engineering, Geological, and Geohazard Assessment (EGGA) for review.

The Cebu City government is also conducting its own assessment of upland drainage networks following complaints from residents affected by floodwater allegedly coming from the area of Monterrazas.

Barangay Guadalupe officials have sought a full audit of the development’s stormwater management systems, while DENR’s multi-agency team continues its inspections with the city government’s participation.

What happens next

The DENR probe will determine whether the project’s detention ponds, slope protections and drainage systems were built according to approved engineering plans, and whether the extensive removal of trees on the site violated forestry regulations.

It will also assess if earthworks and alterations to natural drainage paths contributed to heavier flooding or runoff during the rains brought by Typhoon Tino.

Depending on the findings, DENR may impose administrative sanctions, order corrective measures or suspension of construction activities, or pursue legal remedies for any violations of the ECC or environmental laws.

What the probe means for affected residents

The investigation shall establish whether the extent of flooding during Typhoon Tino was solely caused by extreme rainfall or was worsened by reduced vegetation, altered slopes and drainage deficiencies in the Monterrazas development.

The results of the investigation will serve as the basis for any enforcement action by the DENR, including penalties or orders for corrective work, should the project be found in breach of environmental regulations.

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