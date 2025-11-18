Paskong Pinoy shines brighter at The Outlets at MEZ2 Estate

The Christmas celebration at The Outlets @MEZ2 Estate carries deeper meaning this year as Cebu continues to recover from recent challenges. The province has weathered some of its most difficult weeks, from the earthquake that shook northern towns to the flash floods brought by Typhoon Tino. Yet even in the aftermath, hope continues to thread through everyday stories of Filipinos helping Filipinos.

Paskong Pinoy at The Outlets @MEZ2 Estate honors the communities rebuilding their homes, the volunteers who continue to give their time and the families who choose faith over fear.

As the Christmas Lighting took place last November 15, it became more than a festive moment. It serves as a reminder that the Cebuano spirit continues to rise, guided by compassion, unity and the timeless warmth of Paskong Pinoy.

A community that rises together

This holiday celebration is deeply rooted in recent efforts to support Cebu’s recovering communities. Following the earthquake in Bogo and other affected areas, The Outlets joined the Bangon Cebu Donation Drive led by the Aboitiz Group. Relief goods, daily essentials and community assistance poured in from volunteers and partner organizations.

The goal was simple. Help families get back on their feet and remind them they are not alone. The Job Fair held on November 14 at The Outlets was part of this commitment. It connected job seekers to employers who are ready to offer fresh opportunities at a time when many households are rebuilding.

The Christmas tree that now sits at the heart of MEZ2 Estate was procured from Sogod, another Cebu town working through the aftermath of the quake. Choosing Sogod was intentional. It was a way of ensuring that the celebration uplifts a community that continues to recover. Every detail of tonight’s event speaks to the belief that progress makes the most sense when everyone moves forward together.

Fatima Damolo, Head of Commercial Business Unit of Cebu, opened the night by reminding the community of everything that has been achieved collectively. “This is not just a gathering but a celebration of the things we achieved together,” she said. Her message echoed the very heart of this evening.

Honoring resilience, faith and the Filipino sense of Padayon

As the Christmas lights flicker to life, Lapu Lapu City Tourism Officer Garry Lao shared a meaningful reminder. He spoke about how the community has held onto faith and unity despite facing recent trials.

Lao said, “As we light this Christmas tree, let us not forget the suffering elsewhere because in the midst of trials we choose faith, unity and hope.” His message resonated with the crowd because it reflects a familiar truth that Cebuanos rise together, work together and choose to keep moving even after the calamities.

As The Outlets @MEZ2 Estate comes alive with lights and color, let it also be a reminder that our strength as a community is what carries us forward. Paskong Pinoy at The Outlets shines brighter this year because it is built on stories of resilience. It honors the communities rebuilding their homes, the volunteers who continue to give their time and the families who choose faith over fear.