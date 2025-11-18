Cebu City: Upland areas still hard to reach as clearing, repairs continue

A landslide occurred in Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City on November 12. (Photo by Lyle Andales)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — As Cebu City recovers from Typhoon Tino, several mountain barangays remain difficult to reach due to road blockages and damaged bridges.

Mayor Nestor Archival, however, assured that the city government has prioritized clearing operations to restore access to affected communities.

“Ang usa sa pinakadako natong gitrabaho karon is kaning area from the mainland Cebu to Lusaran. The second one is from Tagbao to Mangabon,” he said during a press conference on Monday, November 17.

(One of the biggest areas we’re working on right now is from mainland Cebu to Lusaran. The second is from Tagbao to Mangabon.)

Archival also shared that most lowland barangays and major city roads remain open and fully passable.

“Dinhi sa atong siyudad, ang kadadalan is 99 percent or 100 percent na ang maagian,” he said.

(Here in the city, about 99% to 100% of the roads are now passable.)

As of November 15, the city reported that 88.89 percent of roads have been cleared following the typhoon.

Impassable and partially passable roads

With clearing operations yet to be completed, some areas remain closed due to damage or heavy debris. These include the Buot Bridge, Cahumayan Drive, Tawon 1, and Mangabon.

Meanwhile, some interior roads in Adlaon, Malubog, Babag, Tabunan, and surrounding mountain areas only allow limited passage.

Archival shared that current alternative routes are found in Mandaue City area, and from Brgy. San Jose to Brgy. Pulangbato.

Structural assessment for bridges

Several damaged bridges, including the ones in Bacayan and Lusaran, have also made it difficult to access upland barangays.

Archival said that they had sought the help of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to assess the bridges and provide temporary support.

“Gitan-aw nila ang bridge nato sa Bacayan because ang moagi dira is about 70,000 vehicles and nagserve sad ni sa mga dagko nga truck padung sa atong landfills,” he shared.

(They are checking our bridge in Bacayan because around 70,000 vehicles pass through it, and it also serves as the route for large trucks going to our landfills.)

Based on reports from the DPWH, the bridges sustained certain defects such as exposed cables but assured that it was “not very critical.”

“Ang ilang recommendation for the city government, together with the DEPW, is an immediate and comprehensive structural investigation,” he said.

(Their recommendation for the city government, together with the DEPW, is to conduct an immediate and comprehensive structural investigation.)

Weight limit imposed

Following initial assessments, the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) has recommended the enforcement of a 6-ton weight limit on the Bacayan Bridge starting November 17.

The inspection found damaged concrete under the bridge deck, small cracks on the girders, and a buildup of debris around the piers.

The city government has since urged all commuters to follow the new restrictions to ensure public safety and protect the bridge while repair plans are finalized.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP