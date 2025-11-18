DepEd denies removing Grades 11, 12 for school year 2026-2027

The Department of Education (DepEd) has tagged recent online posts about the K to 12 program as misinformation.

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Department of Education (DepEd) has confirmed that claims about the cancellation of the K-12 program next school year are false.

In a statement, DepEd debunked the posts that have been recently circulating online.

“Walang katotohanan ang kumakalat na post sa social media tungkol sa umano’y pagtanggal ng Grade 11 at 12 para sa SY 2026-2027,” the agency said.

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(There is no truth to the social media posts claiming that Grades 11 and 12 will be removed for SY 2026–2027.)

The online posts featured an alleged announcement from DepEd that the K to 12 Program will no longer be implemented starting June 2026.

The posts also mentioned that several schools have already started rolling out the directive.

Trust verified sources only

In response, DepEd stressed to rely only on verified sources, including official DepEd Philippines social media accounts, for official announcements and advisories.

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“Muling pinaaalalahanan ng DepEd ang publiko na mag-ingat at maging mapanuri sa mga impormasyong nababasa online. Huwag i-follow ang mga page na nagbabahagi ng maling impormasyon at agad i-report ang mga ito,” the statement read.

(The DepEd once again reminds the public to be cautious and discerning of information read online. Do not follow pages that share false information and report them immediately.)

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