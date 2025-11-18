Architect James Jao Chimes in on Beauty and Sustainability in Design

It is never about luxury.

That is the conviction of Architect James Jao when you ask him about how to keep today’s design sustainable. For him, the trick lies in finding the merry mix between purpose, balance and responsibility. In a world facing all sorts of environmental challenges, he is convinced that architecture should be a mindful effort to go beyond mere aesthetics and embrace stewardship. And in the earth’s present state, this is not even a choice but a necessity.

“We only have one Earth,” Jao says. “Whatever we give out to the universe, it will come back to us. So, we must think carefully about what we build and what we consume.”

Rooted in Eco-Architecture

It was in 2005 when Jao’s advocacy for eco-architecture took root after postgraduate studies at the London School of Economics. There he presented a sustainable development plan for Haringey. That set the ball rolling for his passion to save the earth, one design at a time. He is now one of the Philippines’s most passionate and relentless voices for green design. He introduced the concept of the eco-house in 2008 – an energy-efficient home harmoniously merging comfort and environmental mindfulness, guided by a simple principle: what works for the planet works for the people in it.

Everyday choices

For Jao, going green should also be practical and realistic. He enjoins homeowners and builders to think green when planning and making upgrades. This is the way to achieve sustainability in everyday living. For Jao, this is the essence of a smart design. He shares practical tips on how to achieve this balance.

Waste not water. Go for water-efficient fixtures that minimize waste. Small changes make a big difference for conservation – especially when you choose products that uphold environment-friendly standards, like Pozzi. Renowned for its design and function, Pozzi supports conscious living through its sustainably crafted innovations.

Light up with LED. A longer lifespan means lower carbon emissions. Alphalux, one of Wilcon’s homegrown brands, offers lighting solutions with sustainability in mind. It is powered by advanced LED technology that delivers energy-efficient illumination that can last up to 15,000 hours. LED lighting cuts power consumption and enhances ambiance due to its even light distribution. This kind of lighting choice lowers energy use without compromising brightness.

Low on maintenance, high on health choices. Durable tiles and low-VOC paints are easier to maintain and healthier for the family. Healthier for families, friendlier to the planet. Wilcon is heavy on this. It actually offers an expansive catalogue of tiles made from high quality materials. Each piece is built for strength and long-term use. Some collections are redesigned to give materials a new purpose.

Jao is both happy and thankful that sustainable materials are now available locally through trusted suppliers like Wilcon Depot. “I know Wilcon is also carrying European brands which I believe are of very high quality. I would still go for the European brands when it comes to tiles, but there are also Asian tiles that are available and may be just as good. In Wilcon there are a lot of choices for the Filipino Juan that is within their budget,” he shares.

Jao says that because of Wilcon’s many stores around the country and the company’s mindful procurement, these products and materials are now accessible to the ordinary Filipino homeowner. “We can build homes that are both affordable and responsible,” he notes. “That’s the beauty of today’s design choices.”

Luxurious Natural and a Homebound Kind of Luxury

Because of the slew of recent global situations, Jao observes a growing preference for homes that have that natural feel. He observes that people now seek the curious mix of wood, and its warmth coupled with the luxurious feel of marble. And that’s not all. This combination should also be easy to maintain. He’s convinced that this goal is very achievable with the now available modern tiles with wood and stone finishes, LED pendant lights, and neutral palettes. He cites an example, “Tiles. What do you need in tiles? Soap and water. You don’t really need floor wax. You don’t even need the floor polisher,” Jao says. As a result, timeless beauty is achieved without spending too much.

“Choose materials that last and reflect light well,” Jao advises. “A lighter floor, for example, can make your space look bigger and brighter. You don’t need to spend more to make it beautiful.”

Jao is thrilled that Wilcon has a slew of products for every room in the house. “What can we buy from Wilcon for the kitchen? There are so many kitchen sinks. I always like buying the under-mount sink that is easier to clean and other quartz kinds. I especially love going to the marble depot in Wilcon Balintawak. I am always amazed by the wide array of marble slabs, quartz, granite, you name it they have it,” he enthuses.

Aesthetics and Safety Go Together

Amid the back-to-back disasters and natural calamities now plaguing the country, Jao augments his passion for sustainability with a focus on safety and resilience. “We’ve seen how disasters-earthquakes, typhoons-affect our homes and families,” he stresses. “That’s why we must build well. A house should not only look good; it should protect lives.

Thoughtful not Extravagant Choices

Finally, Jao disproves many misconceptions about design and securing the services of competent and mindful architects, “The architect is not expensive. What eventually becomes expensive is doing it all wrong.” Bypassing professional help eventually costs more. He adds, “beauty is not achieved from the amount you spend. It is all about taste, proportion, and an expert understanding of what works together.” He further believes that taste can be learned and honed with the guidance of professionals. And that design excellence will always be a play of thoughtful selection, never extravagance.

For Jao, sustainable architecture is not a luxury—it is merely common sense for a better life. And to the budding architects of the country, words of wisdom from Arch. Jao: “Always visit Wilcon depot. Always visit showrooms because that’s where you will learn of new products, new technology and what else is available. These things are not learned in the classroom. Be in touch with industry stalwarts and partners.”

For Jao, building wisely and designing with a heart goes beyond merely beautifying spaces. It is all about sustaining life.