Cebu City to probe into several development projects after Typhoon Tino

The Cebu City Government, in coordination with the Philippine Air Force, conducts an aerial assessment over Central Cebu’s mountain barangays following Typhoon Tino. (Photo from Cebu City PIO)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — As recovery from Typhoon Tino continues, the Cebu City government has begun reviewing ongoing development projects following recent floods and landslides that displaced thousands.

Mayor Nestor Archival shared that he had directed the Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) to inspect all developers and quarrying operations, especially in upland communities.

READ: EXPLAINER: Why is Monterrazas de Cebu project under a multi-agency probe?

“It is a cause for concern. Niadto ko gahapon [sa Bacayan], nakita nako nga naay mga truck gikan sa usa ka subdivision na naghakot og mga materials,” he said during a presser on Monday, November 17.

(It is a cause for concern. I went to Bacayan yesterday and saw trucks from a subdivision hauling materials.)

He also suspected that the quarrying to flatten hills for development may cause the land to become unstable, making it prone to landslides.

The city has yet to specify which development projects they will be investigating.

READ: Only 11 of 745 trees left in Monterrazas site, DENR finds

On the Monterrazas project

The city government previously launched a probe into the Monterrazas de Cebu project, a hillside development in Brgy. Guadalupe, Cebu City with CCENRO and the Mines and Geosciences Bureau.

A separate investigation, led by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), has also been ongoing. However, Archival said that the city had yet to receive updates from the agency.

“Sa tinuod lang, wala pa ko kadawat sa reports nila. I read in [news] reports nga naay mga 700 trees [that were cut], but ingon ang Monterrazas nga wala,” he shared.

(I haven’t received their reports yet. I read in news reports that about 700 trees were cut, but Monterrazas says there were none.)

The DENR has confirmed that only 11 out of 745 trees documented in 2022 remain within the development site.

READ: Mountain barangays cry for help as shortages persist in Tino’s aftermath

Despite the environmental department not releasing any official directives yet, Archival assured that they would follow any recommendations given.

“Whatever recommendations na ilang gitanaw na makaya sa siyudad, ato nang i-impose,” he said.

(Any recommendations that the city can implement, we will enforce.)

READ: Bacayan landslide: Man saved after he moved during sleep

Balance profit and protection

As of November 16, the local government has recorded 49,840 affected families or 249,200 individuals. At least 2,000 evacuees continue to stay in temporary shelters across the city.

“It’s not only ang mga tao nga naa sa mga development areas [are affected], but all over,” Archival said.

(It’s not only the people in the development areas who are affected, but everyone.)

Archival stressed that environmental impact should be assessed before doing development projects.

“We should balance our development. Aside from profit, kinahanglan dili nato idaot ang kinaiyahan. The moment we start doing it, mobalik na nato,” he said.

(We should balance development with care for the environment. Beyond profit, we must avoid causing harm, because once we do, it will come back to us.)

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