TB screening: DOH, WHO target 12M Filipinos to be screened by 2026

FIGHTING TB. A man undergoes an orientation for Tuberculosis Directly Observed Treatment, Short-Course (TB DOTS) at a health center in this undated photo. The Department of Health (DOH) is aiming to screen 12 million Filipinos nationwide by 2026. (Photo courtesy of KNCV Philippines)

MANILA – The Department of Health (DOH) and the World Health Organization (WHO) are ramping up efforts to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) in the Philippines, aiming to screen 12 million Filipinos nationwide by 2026.

In a news release, the DOH said the TB screening initiative is under the newly approved Philippine Strategic TB Elimination Plan Phase 2 2025 to 2030.

Developed in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to intensify the fight against TB – from prevention to treatment – the plan aims to expand the reach and efficiency of TB services.

The DOH’s proposed 2026 budget under the National Expenditure Program allocates P4.2 billion for TB programs, nearly double the P2.6 billion earmarked in 2025.

READ: Filipinos told to avail of free TB diagnosis, treatment

READ: Understanding TB: ‘There’s no such thing as a normal cough’

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said the country is leveraging technology and innovation to accelerate TB detection and treatment.

Ultra-portable AI-powered chest X-rays and WHO-recommended Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests are being used for TB screening and diagnose TB cases.

He added that an innovative all-oral regimen for drug-resistant TB cuts treatment time from two years to only six months.

The DOH also reported a more than 50 percent increase in enrollment for Tuberculosis Preventive Treatment (TPT) in 2024, boosted by shorter TPT regimens and expanded contact investigation. The TPT program has been extended to cover contacts of drug-resistant TB cases and is now under advanced programmatic implementation.

Children with non-severe, drug-susceptible TB are now benefiting from shortened treatment courses – four months instead of six – under the 2HRZE/2HR regimen.

The DOH continues to promote awareness and early treatment through expanded social and behavior change campaigns, including the TPTodo caravans, which educate communities on preventive treatment and the importance of early care-seeking.

READ: Physician’s group: Milk not substitute treatment for TB

The national TB screening campaign is guided by the Philippine Acceleration Action Plan for Tuberculosis, which unites government agencies, civil society, and private partners in the goal of eliminating TB by 2035.

WHO acting representative to the Philippines Dr. Eunyoung Ko described tuberculosis as a global challenge and progress in any country as a means of bringing the world closer to ending the disease.

He said that the WHO remains steadfast in its support for the DOH at both the central and subnational levels as places like Guimaras aim to become the country’s first TB-free island.

READ: The cost of eradicating TB

Globally, an estimated 10.7 million TB cases were recorded in 2024, with 6.8 percent in the Philippines, equivalent to 625 Filipinos developing TB per 100,000 population. Despite TB remaining one of the leading causes of death in the country, claiming about 98 lives daily, the figure marks a 3 percent reduction from the previous year.

Through stronger funding, innovative screening technologies, and sustained community engagement, the DOH and WHO reaffirmed their commitment to curb TB transmission, improve treatment outcomes, and move closer to ending tuberculosis in the Philippines by 2030. (PNA)

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