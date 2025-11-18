Derek Ramsay on Ellen Adarna’s allegations: ‘I didn’t cheat. Never!

CEBU CITY, Philippines – “I didn’t cheat. Never! That’s the truth.”

These were the words of actor Derek Ramsay after a netizen asked him about the cheating allegations raised by his wife, Ellen Adarna.

Ramsay also disclosed that he and Adarna had already separated for six months, claiming she only learned about the alleged ‘girl’ three weeks ago.

READ: Ellen Adarna exposes Derek Ramsay, shares 2021 screenshots

Ellen Adarna responds after Derek Ramsay insists he never cheated. | Screengrabbed photo from Adarna/IG

Ellen stood by her statements writing, “Push mo yan. There’s your side, there’s my side.”“There’s screenshots with time and dates. Ako pa ung ginawang liar,” she added.

(There’s screenshots with time and dates. Even I am now painted as a liar.)

READ: Ellen Adarna advised not to reveal identity of Derek Ramsay’s alleged girlIn another shared story, Adarna posted a conversation between a netizen and Ramsay, where he again denied the accusations.

When asked why he was talking to “the girl” while in a relationship with Adarna, Ramsay replied, “Tell the girl to come out and tell the truth.”

This prompted Adarna to respond, writing, “Awat na uy. Deny till you die. It’s your way your truth and your life.”

(Stop this. Deny till you die. It’s your way your truth and your life.)

READ: Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay managlahi ang posts sa birthday ni Liana

Gaslighting and no apologies

Adarna also revealed they went through frequent fights during the relationship, to the point where she asked Ramsay to leave their home.

“Pinabarangay ko siya twice. Not once but twice. We had an agreement, like three months ago, that he wont come back until I move into my new place,” she shared.

She added that Ramsay never apologized for their issues.

“He blames everything, everyone but himself. He was able to convince his friends and people that it’s my postpartum,” she said.

He even resorted to convince himself that witchcraft was behind their issues, Ellen shared.

She said he once requested a bowl of salt with garlic to be placed on their table, thinking “an ex-girlfriend made him ‘kulam.’

Adarna later affirmed there would be no second chances for the relationship.

“Hell no! If I knew about this before we got married, NO!” she told a follower.

On past rumors

This is not the first time allegations have surfaced about the couple.

In September 2025, social media personality Xian Gaza posted a blind item believed to be hinting at Adarna.

Ramsay quickly defended her at the time, claiming the rumor was baseless.

This was brought back in one of Adarna’s recent stories, saying that she never denied about it.“About that Xian Gaza thing, I never lied, I never denied,” she shared.

She added, “I just did not talk about the relationship at the time because I wasn’t ready.”

In October 2025, she also shut down breakup rumors and even messaged Ogie Diaz to verify the information.

Just on Monday, November 17, Adarna publicly accused Ramsay of cheating, releasing a series of statements and screenshots on Instagram.

As both parties continue to share their sides of the story online, the controversy surrounding their separation and the alleged cheating shows no signs of slowing down.

Netizens were quick to hop on the issue and most were in dismay of Ramsay’s actions. One netizen wrote, “He is simply a WEAK kind of a boy.. he has everything but he didn’t appreciate it.”