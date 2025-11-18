Joya awards: Freshman artist stitches his way to 3rd place

‘Red Horse Imong Mata‘: A stitched denim artwork, won 3rd place at the 49th Jose T. Joya Awards.

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Ian Bless Miguel Gilbolingo remembers standing in the crowd during the 49th Jose T. Joya Awards on November 12, quietly waiting for the finalists to be named.

A freshman, a self-taught artist, and a first-time competitor, he had braced himself for simply being part of the lineup.

But then came the announcement: third place.

“I was shocked,” he admits. “Since Joya is very competitive, I didn’t expect anything. I just created my work for the sake of joining. I thought I’d only be part of the finalists. As a freshman, placing felt impossible.”’

READ: Artist from Banawa wins first place at the 49th Jose T. Joya Awards

Yet in that moment, standing under the name of National Artist Jose Joya, he felt something shift.

“It felt like I became part of his history. That moment was mine. Tungod kay naa iyang name, ni-shine pud ko (Because his name was there, I got to shine too),” Gilbolingo shared.

His award-winning work, ‘Red Horse Imong Mata (Your eyes look like Red Horse),’ is as raw as the story that inspired it, one told through denim, thick thread, and a sewing machine.

READ: Did you know: National Artist Jose Joya

A Childhood Joke, a Trauma Remembered

The artwork’s title comes from a memory shared by his friend.

When they were children, his friend and siblings would tease their grandfather whenever they saw his red, drunken eyes.

They would call them, “Red horse imong mata.”

It was a harmless joke, until the joke became something else.

“Three months ago, that same grandfather threatened him,” Gilbolingo says. “My friend was traumatized. The person who used to joke around with red eyes was the same person who hurt him.”

Ian wanted to share that pain—to divide it, as the saying goes—by giving the story visual form.

In the piece, two skulls in gray and blue represent his friend and his siblings. The bottom-right skull is the grandfather.

The large hands gripping the skulls, holding them in a chokehold, symbolize the source of trauma. Behind them, more hands and feet show the struggle to escape.

“I didn’t differentiate the hands that choke and the hands that try to run,” he explains. “It means they come from the same fabric. Kadugo sila.”

The blue skull questions its reality. The gray skull is afraid. The red, lifeless skull at the bottom, its red eyes echoing the title, sets the entire reaction in motion.

Drawing With a Sewing Machine

It’s hard to forget at first glance. Gilbolingo’s “paintings” aren’t paintings at all. They’re sewn.

“I draw with my sewing machine,” he says. “My threads are my paint.”

The technique began during the pandemic. His sister, the seamstress in the family, had left for college. The sewing machine was unused. Gilbolingo was bored.

“So I started sewing. Then I thought, unsa pa diay ang possible? How far can I stretch the limits of a sewing machine?”

He discovered similarities between pen and needle, ink and thread, sketching and stitching. From there, he pushed further.

He now works by chalking drawings onto layers of discarded jeans, cutting them, and sewing them together with a single high-speed industrial machine.

Using thick thread, he repeatedly reverses the needle over the same line to create the effect of hand-drawn strokes.

“I want to challenge the conservative ideas about sewing. Can sewing make an impact on the world? I think it can.”

The Difficult Path of a Self-Taught Fabric Artist

Ian describes his artistic journey as “trial and error”.

He would break needles, guess techniques, and learn through mistakes.

“It’s like driving fast through fog. You don’t know where you’re going but you keep going,” he says. “Every step, I take notes. My what-ifs, I answer through experience.”

He entered the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu’s Fine Arts program not to get formal training in sewing, as there isn’t even a sewing course in the freshman curriculum.

He chose it because he knew that artists who make an impact often come from environments that nurture their creativity.

“Artists get taken for granted. I thought if I want to pursue this seriously, UP is where I can grow.”

He shared that his biggest influence were Instagram artists abroad who also draw with sewing machines.

Watching their work opened his idea to make art by sewing possible.

It was also her sister that taught her sewing techniques.

“We would sew together as kids. She didn’t teach me to draw with the machine, but she taught me how it worked. We’d compare our stitches. Talk about new techniques,” Gilbolingo shared.

READ: The most expensive Filipino artworks ever sold on auction

A Friendship Woven Into the Art

His friend, the inspiration of “Red Horse Imong Mata,”knows about the artwork.

“He’s joyful, nonchalant, but he’s been through a lot,” Gilbolingo says. “Dili sya mosulti. There was a time a classmate saw pictures of his family on his phone. After that, he deleted all of them.”

Gilbolingo remembers their friends asking if something was wrong. His friend said there wasn’t. But after they walked home, he finally opened up.

“That’s the moment that stayed with me,” he says.

In the artwork, Gilbolingo attempted to reveal the side of him that even he tries to hide.

“He was happy when he saw it. Happy nga nakita iyang side unknowingly.”

READ: UP Cebu artist’s Joya-winning piece foregrounds farmers’ struggles

After the Win: What Comes Next

Winning third place in the tough Joya awards didn’t make Ian complacent—it exposed his shortcomings.

“Sa Joya, ni-cut corners gyud ko. Daghan ko’g gibuhat ato nga time. I know the work wasn’t at the standard I wanted.”

Seeing his piece beside other arrists best pushed him further.

But this milestone proved something else.

Sewing, often dismissed as domestic, practical, or feminine, can break into the largest student art competition.

“Tungod sa pagpanahi, na-third ko sa Joya,” he says. “That means sewing still has so much potential. Daghan pa kaayo pwede mahitabo.”

And for a self-taught artist steering through fog, that realization is a bright and promising light.

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