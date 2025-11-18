Father, a Talisay resident, dies of leptospirosis

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A father from Talisay City has died after he was diagnosed with leptospirosis.

A netizen from Barangay Cansojong in the same city narrated the incident on social media, adding that their house had been flooded amid typhoon Tino.

The woman said that on Nov. 12, her partner contracted a fever. The following day, he suffered symptoms such as vomiting and body pain.

The husband then went to San Lucas Medical in the town of Minglanilla for a checkup.

READ: Leptospirosis: What Cebu residents need to know post-Tino

Hospital transfers

At first, attending personnel thought the patient had a normal fever. The wife, however, noticed that her husband’s eyes had turned red — a symptom of leptospirosis.

As a result, they decided to move her husband to a private hospital in Cebu City.

When they arrived at the emergency room, the husband was transferred to critical care. The following day, the doctor confirmed that the patient was infected with leptospirosis.

READ: Capitol forms task force vs leptospirosis amid Tino recovery

They were advised by the doctor to put the patient on dialysis, and he was transferred to the intensive care unit the next day.

Before the patient died, he called his son and reminded him not to give his mother a hard time. He also promised his son that he would recover from his illness soon.

However, a few hours later, the patient was intubated since he had a hard time breathing.

He died on Sunday, November 16.

Precautions

Dr. Rey Bautista, head of the Talisay City Health Office, said he is still waiting for a hospital report regarding the incident.

The public, Bautista said, should not be complacent with leptospirosis since the infection can quickly spread and destroy the body’s internal organs.

Meanwhile, Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas reminded those who were exposed to flood to take precautions by taking medicine against leptospirosis.

Affected Talisay residents may go to their Rural Health Unit, he said, for immediate and free medicine distribution.

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