UV bounces back strong, crushes USPF by 35

Kent Ivo Salarda goes for an easy layup for the University of the Visayas Green Lancers. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Shaking off a long break and a tough loss, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers roared back with a commanding 96-61 win over the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers on Monday, Nov. 17.

The game was among the featured matches as the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament resumed at the Cebu Coliseum.

UV, coming off a 65-76 setback to Benedicto College last October 26, looked sharper and more locked in this time against a USPF squad that has shown it can hang with top teams.

Early, wide lead

The Green Lancers were on fire as they opened the game, achieving a 20-3 run on their way to a 33-17 first-quarter lead before stretching the gap to 60-35 at halftime.

USPF tried to mount a rally with a 7-0 burst in the third, but UV quickly regained control and kept the margin wide at 74-46 entering the final period.

The Lancers continued pouring points in the fourth quarter, pushing their lead to as much as 37 points, 96-59, before sealing the runaway victory.

UV’s shooting was the story of the night. The Green Lancers drilled 11 of 27 attempts from deep and succeeded in 56 percent (35 of 66) of the shots they took.

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Salarda’s charge

Former Finals Most Valuable Player Kent Ivo Salarda led the charge with 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and a block. He shot 6 of 10 from the field and hit four of his seven threes—all in just 19 minutes of action.

Christopher Isabelo added 13 points built on three triples, while PJ Taliman and Christian Jay Alilin chipped in 10 each.

Redjhee Recimiento finished with 15 points to lead USPF. Janjan Peteros had 14 while Keaton Clyde Taburnal added 11 as the Panthers slipped to a 2-7 record.

UV improved to 7-2.

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