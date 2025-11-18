Delivery rider arrested in Lapu-Lapu, P1M in shabu seized

A delivery rider was arrested in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday, Nov. 18. | Photo courtesy of PDEA-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 27-year-old food delivery rider was arrested in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday, Nov. 18, after he allegedly sold suspected shabu to an undercover agent.

The buy-bust operation was carried out by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Lapu-Lapu City Office, with support from the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office Station 3, at Kalabasa II, Barangay Gun-ob around 11:15 a.m.

Authorities identified the suspect as alias “Dither,” a resident of Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

During the operation, operatives seized 10 packs of suspected shabu weighing a total of 150 grams, with an estimated market value of P1.02 million.

Also recovered were buy-bust money, a mobile phone, and other non-drug items.

Investigators said he was a newly identified drug personality who came to their attention through information relayed by a confidential informant.

READ: Mandaue man, freed after plea bargain, arrested again in drug bust

The arrest followed a week-long case buildup, during which operatives monitored the suspect’s activities and verified reports indicating he could dispose of up to 300 grams of shabu weekly.

The confiscated evidence has been forwarded for chemical analysis and proper disposition, while the suspect is now detained at the detention facility of PDEA-7 in Lahug, Cebu City, pending further investigation and the possible filing of appropriate charges.

PDEA-7 reminded the public that the sale of dangerous drugs—regardless of quantity—carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

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