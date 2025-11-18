Capitol denies hand in rally against President, Romualdez

The Cebu Provincial Capitol | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Government had no involvement in a lightning rally calling for the resignation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, an official said on Tuesday.

A handful of protesters staged a small rally at the Capitol Grounds late in the evening on Monday, Nov. 17, surprising motorists as well as officials.

The attendees, mostly supporters of former President Rodrigo Duterte, called for the resignation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Representative Romualdez of Leyte’s first district.

Their call echoed a group of demonstrators in Manila called the United People’s Initiative who were on their second day of calling for transparency and a better democracy in view of widespread corruption in the government.

READ: Archbishop on flood mess: Fight corruption; reject lies, violence

Lights out to deck the halls

Halfway through the rally, the lights in the Capitol were switched off.

Shortly afterward, a few police vehicles arrived, prompting questions and concern among those who joined.

Ainjeliz dela Torre-Orong, the Capitol’s public information officer, clarified that the provincial government did not participate in the rally and were not associated with the protesters.

“No [we’re not involved],” she told reporters. “We only knew about it that night. Na-surprise ang tanan gani naa diay (Everyone was surprised that there was a rally).”

Dela Torre-Orong also explained that the switching off of lights had no connection to the rally but was part of a routine security check.

At the time, she said, employees at the Capitol had been preparing to install Christmas decorations and they needed to temporarily turn off the lights as a precaution.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP