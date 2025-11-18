2 Cebuano youths win world jiu-jitsu medals in Thailand

Gabriel Benavides (left) during the awarding | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While the Philippines celebrated golds in the 2025 World Championships event of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF), two Cebuano athletes made their presence felt in the tournament’s youth version.

Representing the Jiu-Jitsu Federation of the Philippines and Cebu-based Studio 32 Martial Arts, Gabriel Benavides and Kean Caelo Delos Reyes earned podium finishes in their divisions at the JJIF Youth World Championships in Bangkok, Thailand last week.

Benavides took silver in the under-16 -48 kg gi category and placed seventh in the no-gi event. He also came off a strong run in local competitions, winning gold for Cebu City in the Batang Pinoy National Finals in General Santos City.

Delos Reyes added a bronze medal in the under-18 -52 kg no-gi category and settled for 13th place in the gi event. He previously won gold in the 2025 Pan Asians along with a bronze and silver in the Batang Pinoy competitions.

Kean Caelo Delos Reyes (3nd from left) during the awarding | Contributed photo

Many delegates

The team, coached by Niño Castro, fielded more than seven athletes in this major international outing.

Kaizer Borces finished ninth in the under-18 -56 kg no-gi division and 17th in the gi event.

Duke Enzo Iniaki Lincuna placed 13th and 17th in the under-18 -62 kg no-gi and gi categories, respectively.

Rafael Benavides ranked 13th in both the gi and no-gi events in the under-21 -56 kg class, while Red Caileigh (9th, U16) and Kian Riley Ignacio (13th, U16) also represented the Philippines.

READ: Malilay sisters capture medals at Jiu-Jitsu world championships

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