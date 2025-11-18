Ellen Adarna speaks of Derek Ramsay’s absence on daughter’s birthday

PHOTO: Instagram/@ramsayderek07

Celebrity Ellen Adarna has once again made headlines after answering a fan question on Instagram about actor Derek Ramsay’s absence from their daughter Lily’s first birthday party.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted on Monday, Nov. 17, a fan asked Adarna: “Why did you let Derek miss your daughter’s first birthday party?”

READ: Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay managlahi ang posts sa birthday ni Liana

In response, Adarna gave a candid explanation, noting that she had formally invited Ramsay. However, he chose not to attend. Only two of his family members—his sister and nephew—were present.

Adarna also said Ramsay was playing frisbee or golf.

“He was sent an invite. He chose not to go. So important, right. So yeah, he was sent an invite. Just two of his family went, his sister and his nephew,” Adarna said.

Through her Instagram Story, she emphasized personal accountability, stressing that attending such milestones is a choice no one else can make for you.

“He had a choice. We all have a choice. No one put a gun on his head and told him not to go,” she added.

READ: Derek Ramsay on Ellen Adarna’s allegations: ‘I didn’t cheat. Never!

Lily’s Birthday

The actress’ revelation comes weeks after the pastel garden-themed celebration held in October, which she shared on Instagram.

Although his message emphasized love and parental pride, netizens quickly noticed that he was absent from the party photos and that his caption subtly omitted key details.

This exchange follows a string of public discussions and controversies surrounding the couple.

On November 17, Adarna also shared screenshots in her Instagram Stories, alleging Ramsay’s infidelity and describing her shock at his early behavior in their relationship.

READ: Ellen Adarna exposes Derek Ramsay, shares 2021 screenshots

Following her direct response, fans and netizens strongly reacted, praising her transparency while debating accountability and responsibility in co-parenting.

“Some netizens highlighted the importance of parental presence during key milestones, while others pointed out the public airing of private matters.

Adarna’s stories indicate she is handling the situation on her own terms. She also hinted that she plans to release more information in the future, keeping the online conversation alive.

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