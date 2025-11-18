High-value drug target with ₱3.4M in shabu nabbed in Cebu City

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police arrested a 39-year-old high-value drug target in a buy-bust operation that yielded an estimated ₱3.4 million worth of suspected shabu on Tuesday, November 18.

The City Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) conducted the operation in Sitio Kamansi, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, catching a high-value target in the local drug watchlist known as alias “Epot.”

Authorities seized about 500 grams of suspected shabu with a total estimated value of ₱3.4 million.

They also seized the buy-bust money and a sling bag that contained the substance.

Read: Mandaue man, freed after plea bargain, arrested again in drug bust

According to police, the suspect is a known figure in local drug activities and was targeted as part of ongoing intelligence operations.

Police further said the confiscated items have been turned over to the CCPO Crime Laboratory for testing and proper disposition.

Alias “Epot” remains in police custody, facing criminal complaints for the illegal sale and possession of dangerous drugs under Sections 5 and 11, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In a statement, police assured the public that the campaign against illegal drugs and crime in Cebu City will continue, with a focus on arresting high-value targets and dismantling local drug networks.

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