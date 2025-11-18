Sandro Marcos denies drug use, says Imee’s remarks ‘irresponsible’

Senator Imee Marcos —INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines—Presidential son and House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos denied allegations by his aunt, Sen. Imee Marcos, that he and his family used drugs, calling the remarks “dangerously irresponsible.”

“It pains me to see how low she has gone, to the point that she resorts to a web of lies aimed at destabilizing this government to advance her own political ambitions,” the presidential son said in a statement on Tuesday.

“To further repeat an accusation against President Bongbong Marcos and the First Lady and, for the first time ever, myself, that is not only false but dangerously irresponsible. All that the senator mentioned has no basis, no truth, and no good intentions for the country,” he added.

READ: Imee Marcos links President to drug use; Castro calls it a ‘desperate move’

Sen. Marcos lodged the accusations against the President, the first lady and the House Majority Leader during her appearance at the second night of the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) rally for “transparency and a better democracy.”

“I’m telling you that he uses drugs… His drug addiction got worse because he and his wife use drugs,” the senator claimed.

“We won’t stay quiet because I found out that even his children do drugs now. I loathe that Sandro and his mother offered drugs to my children and our other relatives. I won’t let that pass.”

Rep. Marcos stressed the “insinuations” against him were false, further claiming his cousins and Sen. Marcos’ children Borgy Manotoc, Vice Gov. Matthew Manotoc, and Atty. Michael Manotoc could attest that he was not using drugs.

‘Not behavior from a true sister’

Rep. Marcos also lamented the souring relations between his father and his aunt.

“We always agreed that whatever happened between our parents, we wouldn’t let ourselves be dragged in,” he said.

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“That is why it makes me sad to see her do this. For her to betray her own family brings a lot of pain to me as a consequence of my respect [for] her for giving me my start in public life,” he added.

“This is not behavior from a true sister,” Sandro Marcos stressed.

READ: Sara Duterte: I won’t bring dad home, Imee Marcos will

During the 2025 elections, Sen. Marcos left the coalition backed by her brother, the Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas, days after the Philippine government turned over former President Rodrigo Duterte to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

She later got the endorsement of Vice President Sara Duterte, with whom President Marcos also had a falling out.

The INC also endorsed Sen. Marcos last May.

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