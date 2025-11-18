CABC Boysen Cup: Matunog erupts for 35 in Color Series win

Criz Matunog (holding the game ball) poses with his teammates. | CABC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Criz Matunog lit up the scoreboard with 35 points to power Color Series past Nation Paints, 87-78, in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 3rd Boysen Cup 2025 at Game Changer in Mandaue City over the weekend.

Matunog turned in the highest scoring output of the playdate, shooting 13-of-23 from the field while adding four rebounds and two steals. The win pushed Color Series to 2-1 and handed Nation Paints its first loss after a 2-0 start.

Kimboy Marilao backed him up with an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double, along with seven assists and six steals in an all-around outing.

READ: CABC BOYSEN CUP: Buhawe drops 28 as Virtuoso fends off Knoxout

Ayi Armenion led Nation Paints with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

In the other game of the CABC Boysen Cup, Titan Superflex edged Virtuoso, 81-79, behind Chester Hinagdanan’s 17-point, 11-rebound performance. He also tallied six assists, two steals, and two blocks. Kurt Damandaman added 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Lemuel Aspacio and Carlos Baltar chipped in 13 and 12 points.

John Therese Buhawe paced Virtuoso with 17 points in a tightly contested match that featured 12 lead changes and eight ties. Titan improved to 2-1, while Virtuoso slipped to 1-2.

Healthy Home also rose to 2-1 after overwhelming Knoxout, 100-68.

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Anthony Bajenting fired 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds, falling just short of a double-double. He also added five assists and two steals. Mark Paradero contributed 23 points.

Zach Elisha Go led Knoxout with 16 points as they dropped to 0-3 in the current CABC Boysen Cup standings. Healthy Home led by as many as 40 points, 93-53, late in the game.

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