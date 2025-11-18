Toy gun alarms Duljo Fatima; 3 suspects nabbed

Three suspects, including two minors, were arrested by Mambaling police after they brandished a toy gun during a fight with rival youths. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three young suspects, including two minors, remain in police custody after they brandished a toy gun during a street fight, alarming residents in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City on Saturday, Nov. 15.

causing panic in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City, after brandishing a toy gun on Saturday, November 15.

In an interview with CDN Digital on Monday, Nov. 17, Patrolman Ivan Hoe Dales confirmed that complaints have since been filed against the three suspects, with inquest proceedings covering violations related to alarms and scandal.

Residents alarmed

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. while personnel from Mambaling Police Station were on a routine patrol along B. Aranas Extension.

Officers said they caught the suspects pointing a toy gun, which caused alarm among residents in the neighborhood.

The arrested suspects were two minors respectively aged 16 and 17. Both are high school students and residents of Barangay Duljo Fatima.

The third suspect is 18-year-old Joel Getizo Flores, an elementary-level student from Barangay Mambaling.

The trio allegedly acted after an earlier altercation with another group in Pasil.

The suspects claimed they were threatened by rivals, prompting them to brandish the toy gun near the gym of Duljo Fatima.

Authorities emphasized that the case against the minors will follow appropriate juvenile procedures, while Flores faces charges as an adult.

The outcome of the proceedings remains pending.

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