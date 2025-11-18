Wesley So Cup enters playoff round

Professional Chess Association of the Philippines logo | CDN Digital file

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The stage is set for the highly anticipated playoffs of the Super Grandmaster (SGM) Wesley So Cup.

The games, organized by the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

Cebu’s pride, the Toledo Xignex Trojans, the southern division’s top seed, will face the no. 4 Iriga Oragons in the opening round.

The Trojans dominated the elimination round, finishing with 22 wins and just two losses, including a six-game winning streak that secured their top spot in the southern division.

The other southern division matchup pits the no. 2 Camarines Soaring Eagles against the no. 3 Bacolod Blitzers.

The Soaring Eagles claimed the second seed with a 16-9 record, while Bacolod finished 15-10, edging out the Oragons, who also went 15-10 on accumulated points.

Trojan lineup

Toledo has yet to finalize whether it will field its changed lineup featuring International Master (IM) Joel Banawa and Eric Labog Jr., alongside Queenie Mae Samarita and Carlos Edgardo Garma.

The alternative is to proceed with its star-studded roster including Grand Master Mark Paragua, Russian GM Aleksey Sorokin, American International Chess Federation (FIDE) Master Steven Breckenridge, Woman FIDE Master Cherry Ann Mejia, IM Kim Steven Yap, and IM Rico Mascarinas.

In the northern division, defending champions and top seed Manila Load Manna Knights will face the No. 4 Cagayan Kings, while former champions Pasig City King Pirates square off against the San Juan Predators in the other pairing.

To recall, the Load Manna Knights won the title last year, beating the Trojans in the finals.

READ: Wesley So Cup: Toledo chess players top southern division again

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