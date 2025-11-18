Yohana to Suganob: ‘You’ve never fought anyone like me’

Mchanja Yohana | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob is set for a major test in the main event of Kumong Bol-anon 23 at the PMI Main Campus Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City, Bohol on Saturday, Nov. 22.

Suganob faces Tanzania’s Mchanja Yohana.

In a video interview released by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions, Yohana, the current global flyweight champion of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) issued a bold warning to Suganob.

“Regie, you have to approach this fight carefully. You have faced many tough and respected champions before, but this time it is different. You have never fought someone like me,” Yohana said.

“In that ring, you will meet the most stubborn, relentless, and toughest fighter you’ve ever faced. Prepare yourself because when the bell rings, I expect a good fight—but make no mistake, the victory will be mine.”

The 27-year-old from Tanga, Tanzania, is riding an impressive eight-fight winning streak following a December 2023 loss to Filipino former world champion Milan Melindo in Cebu City.

Since then, Yohana has remained unbeaten in Tanzania, defeating top local prospects, including Miel Fajardo, to claim the WBO Global flyweight title.

He now holds a record of 22 wins — 15 by knockout — six losses, and one draw. He is ranked No. 8 in the WBO flyweight division, presenting a stiff challenge for Suganob, who has not fought this year.

“I’m fully prepared, physically and mentally, under the solid guidance of Mafia Boxing Promotion. I am now heading to the Philippines to face my opponent,” Yohana added.

Formidable opponent

Suganob, however, is no stranger to tough competition.

The 28-year-old currently ranks No. 4 in the WBO light flyweight division, No. 9 in the World Boxing Council, and No. 11 in the International Boxing Federation.

Suganob boasts a 16-1 record with six knockouts. Last December, he dominated Thai fighter Nanthanon Thongchai, earning a third-round technical knockout in Tagbilaran City.

Saturday’s matchup presents another crucial test for Suganob as he looks to reaffirm his status and earn another world title opportunity.

Yohana and his team is expected to arrive early this week to acclimatize and prepare before Friday’s weigh-in.

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