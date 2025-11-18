City mulls action on garbage from outside Mandaue

Garbage fills a site in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City that had not been reserved for dumping. | CDN Digital photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Officials are deciding what to do with garbage that was allegedly dumped in Zone 5, Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City by a large establishment based in the town of Consolacion.

The waste disposal has prompted complaints from residents and an investigation.

Residents reported that dump trucks had been unloading waste in the area for more than a week even though it is not a designated dumpsite.

They were told that the garbage allegedly came from a big establishment in Consolacion that was affected by the recent flooding caused by typhoon Tino.

In a letter sent to media outlets, anonymous residents complained about the odor and infestation by flies.

“Despite keeping our windows and doors closed, the smell still enters our homes. We are very concerned about the potential health risks this may cause, especially to children and the elderly,” the letter states.

The residents appealed for immediate removal of the garbage and the cessation of dumping while requesting anonymity for their safety.

READ: Mandaue makes headway in post-typhoon clearing works

City Hall’s response

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano confirmed the report, saying he became aware of the issue two days ago.

“I have referred that for action to Cenro (City Environment and Natural Resources Office). I will ask for an update. I learned about the issue two days ago. I am asking for validation,” the mayor said, speaking in Cebuano.

Initial findings showed that a former barangay official from Canduman, allegedly acting as a contractor, was involved in the disposal of the garbage.

City Administrator Gonzalo Malig-on said Cenro has already inspected the site.

According to Malig-on, dumping operations were halted the other day.

He said Cenro head architect Aracelli Barlam is scheduled to hold a technical conference today to further address the matter.

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