Leptospirosis: Cebu hospitals bracing for influx of patients

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Hospitals, both public and private, in Cebu province are now in high alert as they brace for an influx of possible leptospirosis patients following flash floods triggered by Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi).

The provincial government is currently monitoring 30 more suspected cases of the disease, which, if left untreated, can be fatal.

All 30 suspected patients came from Balamban, one of the areas severely devastated by the flash floodings last November 4.

READ: Leptospirosis: What Cebu residents need to know post-Tino

READ: Father, a Talisay resident, dies of leptospirosis

“The number is not alarming yet, but we have to stay vigilant, especially since we’re anticipating individuals exposed to the bacterial infection to start showing symptoms this week,” said Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan, public health consultant at the Capitol.

Health officials earlier confirmed a total of 23 cases of the bacterial infection, most of which came from Talisay City and Consolacion, which also bore Tino’s brunt.

In turn, they advised hospitals and other health facilities to prepare for a possible increase in the number of leptospirosis patients, both suspected and confirmed.

Leptospirosis is caused by the bacteria of the Leptospira genus that come from the urine of animals such as rats, dogs, and cows.

An individual usually gets infected after wading through flood waters, as the bacteria can live in water and moist soil for weeks, even months.

The incubation period (the time between exposure and first symptoms) typically ranges from 2 to 30 days.

But in many cases, symptoms often appear within 5 to 14 days after exposure, as reported by the Department of Health (DOH).

Symptoms of leptospirosis include sudden onset of high fever, severe headache, and muscle aches, particularly in the calves and lower back.

In severe cases, patients may experience jaundice, vomiting, diarrhea, and red or bloodshot eyes (conjunctival suffusion).

According to Catalan, patients suffering severe cases of leptospirosis needed to undergo hemodialysis, but most province-run hospitals only have limited dialysis machines.

READ: Leptospirosis cases rise to 4,859 since start of rainy season – DOH

“That’s one of the things we’re quite worried about, kay dili tanan (maka-dialysis and naay dialysis machines). So we’re really praying na di ta kaabot ano na stage na people will need the hemodialysis,” she explained.

Individuals exposed to flood waters, including those cleaning their flood-stricken houses, are advised to seek medical attention immediately as soon as they exhibit symptoms of the infection.

Task force

Immediately after Tino caused catastrophic flooding in huge parts of central Cebu, the Capitol activated a task force dedicated to addressing leptospirosis.

As of Tuesday, November 18, the Capitol has already distributed more than 10,000 capsules of prophylaxis to the affected areas.

“We’ve been really aggressive (in providing prophylaxis capsules) to our first responders… and to our LGUs,” said Catan.

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