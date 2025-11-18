Mandaue City hospital receives P10M aid, new lab machines

Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon hands over the P10 million MAIFIPP allocation to Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano and Hospital Chief Dr. Ligaya Lakambini-Dargantes. | Photo: Mandaue PIO

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City’s push for zero billing and stronger public healthcare received a major boost after the Mandaue City Hospital was granted P10 million under the Medical Assistance for Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients Program (MAIFIPP), alongside the turnover of brand-new laboratory equipment that promises faster and more accurate diagnostics.

The turnover, held on October 18, 2025, was led by Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, who released her MAIFIPP allocation to the hospital.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano and Hospital Chief Dr. Ligaya Lakambini-Dargantes formally received the assistance. Also present were Department of Health–Central Visayas Regional Director Dr. Joshua Brillantes and City Councilors Atty. Joel Seno, Ben Basiga, Kevin Cabahug, Fritz Villamor, Anjong Ouano-Icalina, and Ting Sol Cabahug.

READ: Mandaue City Hospital unveils new operating and delivery rooms

Brillantes expressed hope that the funding will enable the hospital to continuously provide proper, dignified, and quality healthcare, especially for patients who cannot afford treatment.

During the same event, Ouano-Dizon also turned over four brand-new, fully automated laboratory machines to the Mandaue City Hospital: a hematology machine, a dry chemistry machine, a coagulation machine, and an electrolytes machine.

The equipment—worth several million pesos—was disclosed to have been donated using her personal funds, with no government money used for their procurement.

“These machines will help ensure faster, more reliable, and accurate results,” said Ouano-Dizon.

“This effort is more than just equipment and funds. This represents hope, opportunity, and better chances of recovery for thousands who rely on our public hospital. Padayon ta sa pagserbisyong tinud-anay ug walay pagpili. Kini usa ka dakong lakang padulong sa mas lig-on ug mas maayong public healthcare sa Mandaue,” she added.

Dr. Dargantes said the upgraded equipment will enhance the hospital’s capacity to process essential laboratory tests such as complete blood count (CBC) and electrolyte panels—procedures frequently requested by doctors and covered under the hospital’s Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YYAKAP) and the Outpatient Emergency Benefit Package.

She noted that while most patients are served within the hospital, access to tests may still depend on the availability of reagents. With an improved procurement system, the hospital expects faster replenishment and uninterrupted service.

Dargantes emphasized that MAIFIPP plays a crucial role in achieving zero billing for patients. While PhilHealth covers a portion of hospitalization costs, MAIFIPP can shoulder the remaining balance. The program also assists outpatient cases needing laboratory tests not covered by YAKAP.

She added that the hospital, which has a 25-bed capacity, currently handles an average of 80 patients in the emergency room every 24 hours. The increase, she said, reflects growing community trust—especially with the implementation of enhanced service packages.

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