Youth groups in Davao City protest corruption on Students’ Day

Youth groups rally in Davao City against corruption and government fund misuse. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Youth groups in Davao City rallied on Monday, November 17, to mark the 84th International Students’ Day (ISD) and the 7th National Students’ Day, honoring student martyrs who resisted Nazi Germany in 1939.

The ISD commemorates students in Prague who protested against the Nazi occupation, during which the Nazis executed several students, making the day a global symbol of youth courage against oppression.

National Students’ Day, institutionalized through Republic Act 11369 in 2019, aligns with International Students’ Day and recognizes how student activism contributes to Philippine democracy.

It also highlights efforts to foster leadership among Filipino students, declaring November 17 of every year as National Students’ Day.

Kabataan Partylist Southern Mindanao (KPL-SMR) led the protest, with Chairperson Cobbie Jan Canda criticizing the lack of accountability in government.

“Sukang suka na ang kabataan dahil hanggang ngayon wala pa ring nakukulong (The youth are fed up because until now, no one among the corrupt has been imprisoned)!” she said.

Youth protesters focused on the misuse of the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) and unprogrammed appropriations, which they alleged that former President Rodrigo Duterte and President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. exploited.

READ: Tinio to Marcos: Explain 3,770 public works under unprogrammed funds

Rallies in Duterte stronghold

Protesters chanted “Mula dito sa Davao City, ikulong na ‘yan!” to urge the jailing of corrupt officials and highlight billions wasted on undelivered projects.

On social media, citizens expressed surprise that the youth held rallies in Davao City, a Duterte stronghold, and shared reactions ranging from admiration for their courage to concern for their safety.

“In Davao City??? The world is healing,” one comment read.

Another said, “DAVAO? FR (For real)?”

“Pinapakita lamang ng laksa-laksang estudyante na hindi takot ang mga Kabataan Dabawenyo lumaban kanila Marcos at Duterte (Thousands of students have shown that the youth of Davao are not afraid to fight Marcos and Duterte),” Canda added. “The youth are far from passive and will never stop demanding societal change.”

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