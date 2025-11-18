Dalaguete mayor assails claim that she, husband deal in drugs

Mayor Nelin Belciña-Tambis of Dalaguete, Cebu | Contributed photo from Dalaguete PIO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nelin Belciña-Tambis of Dalaguete, Cebu has strongly condemned the accusation that she and her husband Rey Asterio Tambis are members of a drug syndicate.

Anonymous accusers in a Facebook page called “Under the Table” tagged the couple as being behind the spread of illegal drugs in the southeastern Cebu town.

Tambis vehemently denied the accusation that she said is intended to malign her.

“As the mother of four children whom I have raised to be true, righteous, and God-fearing, it cannot be possible that we are involved in any kind of illegal drug activity,” the mayor said in a statement in Cebuano on Nov. 18.

READ: Delivery rider arrested in Lapu-Lapu, P1M in shabu seized

The mayor has written to Director Renan Augustus Oliva of the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) to ask for help.

In her letter dated Nov. 14, she asked the agency to probe into the page and file criminal charges against the persons behind it.

The Tambis couple also requested NBI-7 to coordinate with Meta to disable the page and immediately take down the allegedly defamatory content.

“We will not allow fake news and false accusations to slide. [The operators of the page] are answerable [for their claims] and we will do our best to identify them and bring them before the law,” Mayor Tambis said.

READ: High-value drug target with ₱3.4M in shabu nabbed in Cebu City

The issue arose after “Under the Table” associated the Tambis couple with the “Espinosa Drug Syndicate.”

The claim was part of a post titled “Ang madilim na kasunduan: Espinosa drug connection ng mag-asawang tambis (The dark pact: Espinosa drug connection of the Tambis couple)” published on Nov. 12.

The same post also claims that the Tambis couple paid millions of pesos in exchange for political positions and secured Belciña-Tambis’ election victory using money obtained from the illegal drug trade.

More ‘fake news’ against husband

The mayor’s husband was accused of being an extortionist, fixer, and tax evader in a separate post titled “Who is Rey Tambis?” and dated Sept. 30.

Mayor Belciña-Tambis said the timing of these accusations was suspicious, since they only came out after she defeated her predecessor Ronald Allan Cesante in the May elections.

She said she and her husband in fact served as resources for authorities whenever they needed help in going after persons suspected of dealing in illegal drugs.

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