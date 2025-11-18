CESAFI: USPF pounces on Benedicto for win No. 4

Champ Davidson Brigoli of USPF gets fouled hard during their Cesafi game. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers outlasted the Benedicto College Cheetahs, 71–65, in the Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball tournament on Tuesday, November 18, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory improved USPF to a 4–3 record, while Benedicto dropped to its fourth loss in seven games.

Champ Davidson Brigoli led the Baby Panthers with 16 points, four assists, two steals, and a rebound. He was the only USPF player to score in double figures.

Luke Brent Dy came close with nine points alongside seven rebounds, four assists, four blocks, and three steals. Marcu Gavin Lozano and Jack Robert Cox added eight points each.

READ: CESAFI SEASON 25: USPF Baby Panthers outlast CIT-U

For Benedicto, Kyle Nalisa delivered a standout performance with a game-high 26 points, five rebounds, four steals, and two assists, keeping the Cheetahs within striking distance throughout the game.

USPF controlled most of the match and built a 16-point cushion in the third quarter, 55–39, after Benedicto had trimmed an earlier double-digit deficit to five at halftime, 36–31. Nalisa powered another Cheetahs rally late in the third, again cutting the gap to five, but USPF held firm.

Timely hits from Cox, Brigoli, and Lozano allowed the Baby Panthers to keep Benedicto at arm’s length until the final buzzer.

Statistically, USPF made Benedicto pay for its miscues, scoring 21 points off turnovers compared to the latter’s 13. Benedicto dominated the shaded area with 48 points in the paint against USPF’s 36.

Still, USPF’s depth proved decisive, with the bench contributing 40 points compared to Benedicto’s 17.

ALSO READ: CESAFI: CEC Dragons pass tough USPF test, stay on top in high school hoop wars

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