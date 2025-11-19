Cesafi: UC Webmasters avenge loss to UP Cebu in rematch

Rey Charles Libatog (23) of UC Webmasters battle for a rebound against UP Cebu’s Kent Joshua Cabanlit (13). | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Revenge was best served cold for the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, who settled the score by beating the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons, 71-62, in their second-round rematch in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament on Tuesday night, November 18, at the Cebu Coliseum.

UC came in hungry after their lone loss of the season came at the hands of UP Cebu last September 30. This time, they made sure not to let it slip, improving to 8-1 to stay on top of the standings.

UP stuck at bottom

UP Cebu, which pulled off its only win against UC in their first-round meeting, remained stuck at the bottom at 1-8.

The Fighting Maroons didn’t make it easy. They stood their ground through five lead changes and six deadlocks, even opening the game strong with a 15-11 lead before the Webmasters found their rhythm.

UC pulls away

After a shaky start, UC settled down and turned things around for a 34-27 halftime lead. From there, the Webmasters steadily pulled away, building their first double-digit advantage at 46-36 early in the third quarter. They pushed it to 54-40, then stretched the gap to their largest at 63-44 at the start of the final period, keeping full control until the buzzer.

Ricofer Sordilla once again paced UC with 15 points, four rebounds, and two steals. Ray Charles Libatog added 12 points, while Carlo Salgarino chipped in 11.

Kent Joshua Cabanlit matched Sordilla’s 15 points in a losing effort for UP Cebu, adding four rebounds, an assist, a block, and two steals. Joaquin Saldivar posted a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double in what may be his best game of the season so far, while AJ Delos Reyes contributed 10 points.

UC imposes will

UC imposed its will inside after being caught off-guard in their first meeting, dominating the paint with a 40-18 scoring advantage. They also won the second-chance battle, 21-9. Both teams’ bench units produced 29 points each.

UC will face their archrivals, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers on Sunday, November 23, in their rematch at 5 PM. UP Cebu will play on Saturday, November 22 against the Benedicto College Cheetahs also at 5 PM.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP