P50-B flood control projects in Cebu: ICI, DPWH validating them

Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon —INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Some $50 billion worth of flood control projects in Cebu from 2016 to 2025 are currently being validated by the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

The move to validate the $50 billion worth of projects came after Cebu was devastated by recent Typhoon Tino and the investigation of the ICI and DPWH into flood control anomalies across the country.

READ: ICI: DPWH personnel ‘destroying’ flood control project documents

DPWH Sec. Vince Dizon said in a press briefing that he met with ICI officials on Tuesday to discuss their investigation of the flood control projects in Cebu.

“A lot, I think roughly from 2016 to 2025, we’re talking about roughly more than P50 billion,” Dizon said when asked about how many projects they are investigating in the province.

The DPWH chief said he does not know yet how many of these projects are subject to anomalies, as the validation is still ongoing.

“We will have to look at the projects and whether that helped, whether that was detrimental, whether it didn’t help. That’s what we’re talking about now,” he said.

“But that needs to be referred to in the [2017] master plan. Because the plan is there. Why wasn’t that implemented? That’s what (former DPWH) Secretary Babes (Singson) and I asked about what happened in Cebu. So, we will have to look into that,” he added.

READ: DPWH to implement Cebu’s 2017 flood control masterplan

Dizon likewise reiterated that the DPWH will submit its reports to the ICI on Cebu flood control projects “soon.”

‘Flood mitigation in Cebu’

While the DPWH and ICI look into the flood control projects in Cebu, Dizon said they are also working on ways to mitigate floods in the province so that the effect of the Tino onslaught will not happen again.

Dizon likewise mentioned that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will launch the “Kontra baha” in Cebu on Friday.

Cebu was among the provinces that were greatly devastated by Typhoon Tino that hit the country earlier in November.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, more than 230 individuals were reported dead due to the typhoon, with 150 of these recorded in Cebu. /cb

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