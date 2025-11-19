SiloyisWatching: Cebu LGUs urged to remove unattended Tino garbage

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Numerous reports of unattended garbage in different LGUs have surfaced two weeks since the onslaught of Typhoon Tino.

Among the areas reported are Sitio Galaxy in Barangay Danglag, Consolacion, and Zaragoza St., Villa Del Rio 1 in Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City.

READ: Leptospirosis: Cebu hospitals bracing for influx of patients

Waste washed in by Typhoon Tino remains scattered across streets and homes in Zaragoza St., Villa Del Rio 1 in Brgy. Bacayan, two weeks after the onslaught. | Contributed photo

What these two communities share is the worsening smell caused by piled-up garbage, which residents say is already affecting their daily living.

“Bahong patay nga hayop, bahong basura, unya ang drainage barado na,” a resident from Villa Del Rio described their situation.

Another resident from Sitio Galaxy said, “The smell is worsening, and the risk of leptospirosis is rising.”

READ: City mulls action on garbage from outside Mandaue

Residents say the foul odor has become unbearable, calling for immediate garbage collection as the situation now poses health and safety risks.

With no action from their respective LGUs, residents have taken matters into their own hands to slowly clean up the waste.

In Sitio Galaxy, residents have been spending their own money to rent equipment needed to collect the garbage. The same initiative was taken by homeowners in Villa Del Rio.

As CDN Digital featured both areas in their Siloy is Watching post on Facebook, the comment section was flooded with pleas from residents experiencing the same situation.

One netizen from Consolacion shared her sentiments, “True jud kaayo ning makaagwanta rami nga way kuryente ug tubig, pero ang foul smell? Unbearable rajud kaayo.”

(It’s true that we can endure having no electricity and water, but the foul smell? It is really unbearable.)

READ: PH produces almost 15 million tons of waste every year

“We all do our part as residents nga manglimyo sa community. Ang LGU ug ang barangay rajud ang way coordination. Nag-amot² nalang gale mi para mabackhoe nang mga nagtapok nga basura,” the concerned netizen added.

(We all do our part as residents cleaning the community. It is only the LGU and the barangay who have no coordination. We even pitched in so that a backhoe could remove the piled garbage here.)

Another one also explained, “We don’t have a place to store those clutter if we start cleaning them, we are even placing those within our homes near the riverbank and it’s piling up day on day.”

“That’s why it’s crucial that the LGU starts even the daily garbage collection so we can move forward and then we can all help decluttering the pile in this picture.”

Other areas were also tagged in the comments as still needing attention. These include:

Lamac, Consolacion

Yati, Liloan

Laray, Consolacion

Sitio Ylaya, Ihawan, Talamban

Purok Tambis, Umapad, Mandaue

As communities continue urging for swift intervention, residents hope their LGUs will finally address the worsening waste problem before it escalates into a larger health crisis.

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