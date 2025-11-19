WTE proposal in Cebu City: NewSky backs out 

[CDN FILE PHOTO] Employees clean up the remaining trash at the landfill located in Barangay Binaliw in this file photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The long-delayed Waste-to-Energy (WTE) project here has suffered a major setback after private proponent NewSky Energy withdrew from the venture.

Councilor Joel Garganera, chairperson of the City Council’s Committee on Environment, made the announcement in a privilege speech on Tuesday, November 18, where he confirmed that NewSky had officially decided to stop pursuing the WTE facility despite “reasonable efforts” to push the project forward.

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“I have been informed that NewSky has decided not to pursue the project after reasonable efforts to implement the same,” Garganera told the council.

“While we may have reached an end in our partnership with NewSky, I remain confident that I spared no effort in introducing something good to our city, and I am certain that this is not the end for WTE in our city.”

READ: WTE proposal: Guba officials seek due process on planned project

Garganera described the withdrawal as a setback, but not a defeat, saying the city had already made significant progress in educating the public about waste-to-energy technology, an option he believed remains crucial if Cebu City was to avoid a full-blown waste-management crisis.

‘Ticking time bomb’

In his speech, Garganera painted a bleak picture of the city’s garbage situation, warning that without a long-term solution, the consequences could soon become irreversible.

He reminded the council that it had been eight years since the Supreme Court ordered the permanent closure of the Inayawan Landfill in 2017, yet the site had not undergone safe closure or rehabilitation due to land disputes and contractor issues.

“Ang atong landfill sa Inayawan, susama na kini nga usa ka ticking time bomb,” he said.

(Our landfill in Inayawan, it is the same as a ticking time bomb.)

READ: PH produces almost 15 million tons of waste every year

The city currently dumps its garbage at the private Binaliw Landfill, which Garganera earlier said had committed violations, including groundwater contamination confirmed by university tests.

“Atong syudad hapit na mahutdan og panahon—duol nata sa gitawag nato nga ‘point of no return’ kay ang damage nga madala sa improper waste management irreversible,” he told the council.

(Our city has nearly lost time — we are near to what we call ‘point of no return’ because the damage that improper waste management brings is irreversible.)

Public resistance still strong

The WTE proposal faced heavy resistance during public hearings in Barangay Guba, Cebu City where many residents raised concerns over air pollution, foul odors, and health risks.

A petition from residents expressing fears over chemical emissions and respiratory illnesses was also submitted to the city government.

Barangay officials earlier told reporters they could not take a position without input from the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Mayor Nestor Archival also stressed the need to follow due process.

“Usa sa mga importante nga documents kay ang ECC man. Kung walay ECC, unsaon pag-proceed?” Archival said, referring to the Environmental Compliance Certificate required for the project to move forward.

(One of the important documents is the ECC. If there is no ECC, how can we proceed?)

WTE still part of long-term plan

Despite NewSky’s exit, Garganera said that Cebu City must not abandon the WTE approach, calling it an essential part of any long-term waste diversion strategy.

He said the public now had a “better understanding” of the technology compared to previous years, and engagement would continue.

“Karon naa na’y igo nga pagsabot sa teknolohiya. Ang problema ang lugar nga asa ibutang ang maong pasilidad,” he said.

(Now we already have enough understanding of the technology. The problem now is the place where we can put the facility.)

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