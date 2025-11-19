Lusaran, Cebu City still struggling, families seek rebuilding, school aid

As of November 18, 2025, Barangay Lusaran, Cebu City remains devastated after Typhoon Tino, with homes swept away by flash floods and landslides, leaving about a hundred families homeless. | CDN Photo/ Marc Cosep

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than two weeks after Typhoon Tino battered mountain barangays here, residents of hard-hit Barangay Lusaran are now appealing for house-rebuilding materials and livelihood support.

They say these needs, as well as school supplies, are becoming more urgent as clearing operations continue to move slowly.

Lusaran, one of the most remote and affected communities, is still reeling from massive flash floods that swept away homes, vehicles, and crops when the Lusaran River overflowed on November 4.

While food and water have begun reaching families and partial power has been restored, local officials say the next phase of recovery requires construction materials, equipment, and urgent assistance for families who lost everything.

READ: Half a month past Tino: water, power woes persist

‘Clearing gyud ang problema’

Barangay Captain Agustin Partulan said the community remained overwhelmed by debris, destroyed infrastructure, and damaged vehicles, hindering recovery efforts and restricting residents’ movement.

“Si mama nga 94 years old [niingon nga] karon pa nahitabo [ni] unya ang gitan-aw nako ato ang hangin kusog. Wala ko kabantay nga ang tubig kusog na diay kaayo. Ang mga sakyanan sa barangay unom kabuok nahurot gyud ka-lumos. Ang uban dili pa pwede hilabtan kay tan-awon pa sa insurance,” he recalled.

(Mama, who is 94 years, [said] this was the first time this happened and what I was looking at at that time was the strong wind. I did not notice the strong flow of water. The barangay’s six vehicles all of them were washed away. The others it could not be touched because insurance firm had yet to look at it.)

He said floodwaters rose as high as the second floor and left large portions of the barangay impassable.

“Sa pagkakaron, if parte lang sa pagkaon, daghan pa og pagkaon. Pag-clearing gyud ang problema,” Partulan added.

(For now, on the part of the supply of food, we have enough food. The problem is on the clearing.)

READ: Cebu City: 20M liters lost as Typhoon Tino hits Lusaran water source

The barangay hall remains unusable, and residents taking refuge in classrooms at Lusaran Elementary School will have to be transferred soon as classes resume.

Partulan noted that while power was restored quickly—“Kurynete dali ra gitubag sa VECO (electricity was quickly restored by VECO)”—water systems remain down. For now, residents rely on delivered potable water from government and private groups.

Farmers lose crops, parents plead for school supplies

For many families, the next challenge is rebuilding day-to-day life, especially for children.

Marlene Cobrado, 28, a farmer with two young children, said they no longer worried about food because both private and government groups continue to send aid.

But other essential needs remain unmet.

“Ang amo kinahanglan unta mga school supplies sa mga bata kay nahurot gyud. Ang mga mag-uuma sad nahurot amo pananom… sweet corn, batong. Makatabang unta naay matanom, seedlings kay nahurot gyud, she said.”

(What we really need are school supplies of the children because these were all gone. The plants of the farmers were also gone…sweet corn, beans. It would really help if there are something to plant, seedlints because these are all gone.)

READ: Tino death toll climbs to 269, Uwan fatalities at 28

Cobrado is one of many farmers whose crops were wiped out, putting their livelihoods on hold and leaving them dependent on relief.

‘Nalusno gyud among balay’

Forty-seven-year-old Elisa Lauron said her home collapsed completely during the flash floods.

“Nalusno gyud among balay, wala mi kwarta panpatukod balik,” she said. Lauron has lived in Lusaran for 15 years, and despite past disasters, she never expected the area to be inundated this severely.

(Our house was destroyed, we don’t have any money to rebuild it.)

“Kinahanglan namo ron materiales para makapabarog na mi sa balay, mga gas stove… wala na mi problema sa bugas, tubig. Ang amoa mga materials sa balay,” she added.

(What we need now are materials so that we can build our house, gas stove…we don’t have a problem with rice and water. What we need are materials for a house.)

For Lauron, Tino was unparalleled.

“Mas grabe pa ni kay Odette ug Yolanda,” she said.

(This was worse that Odette and Yolanda.)

A community still struggling

The damage left by Typhoon Tino was extensive. The Lusaran Bridge, critical to transporting aid, was battered so severely that it had to be temporarily filled with soil just to be passable. Several vehicles were swept into the river. Residents now sleep in classrooms, relying on relief distribution amid limited electricity and scarce clean water.

Downstream communities in Balamban, where the Lusaran River flows, were also hit hard, stretching available aid further.

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) previously reported heavy damage to the Lusaran Bulk Water Supply Project, cutting off an estimated 20 million liters per day from the city’s water supply.

Its bulk supplier, JE Hydro, suffered equipment clogging, structural damage, siltation, and power loss, halting operations that serve around 40,000 households.

City urges public to help

Mayor Nestor Archival, who earlier described Lusaran as “basically zero” after losing its market, vehicles, and major access points, reiterated that the barangay needs continued support.

The city is prioritizing the repair of the Lusaran Bridge, clearing operations, and the establishment of temporary shelters for displaced families.

Archival has appealed to private groups, volunteers, and the public:

“Nanawagan pud ko sa atong mga volunteers: let’s go to Lusaran.”

(I am calling also to our volunteers: let’s go to Lusaran.)

He also urged Cebuanos to conserve water while the bulk water facility remains down.

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