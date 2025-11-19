Visayas grid on yellow alert Wednesday

CAPACITY ISSUES. The Visayas Grid is on yellow alert from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 19, 2025) due to insufficient power supply, according to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines. It cited as major factors to the yellow alert issuance the unavailability of power plant units 1 and 2 of Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) coal-fired power plant, and the emergency shutdown of the Leyte Geothermal Power Plant Unit 3 (LGPP 3). (PNA file photo by Avito Dalan)

MANILA, Philippines – The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has placed the Visayas grid on yellow alert from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday due to insufficient operating margin as several power plants are unavailable or at derated capacities.

In an advisory, the power transmission operator said the grid has available capacity of 2,694 megawatts (MW) while peak demand is around 2,351 MW.

READ: Visayas grid on yellow alert status after Cebu earthquake

A yellow alert is issued when the margin between the capacity and expected peak demand is small.

It cited as major factors in the issuance of the yellow alert during the day the unavailability of Therma Visayas Inc.’s (TVI) coal-fired power plant units 1 and 2, which has a capacity of 169MW each, and the emergency shutdown of the Leyte Geothermal Power Plant Unit 3 (LGPP 3), which derated its capacity from 79.5MW to 39.3MW).

READ: NGCP completes restoration of Uwan-affected Luzon transmission lines

A total of 898.6MW is unavailable to the grid because 14 plants are currently on forced outage, and 14 are on derated capacities, it said.

It, however, did not disclose factors that contributed to the drop in the two power plants’ capacities.

Despite the Visayas power situation, NGCP said both the Luzon and the Mindanao grids remain in normal condition. (PNA)

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