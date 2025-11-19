Graft raps filed vs. Zaldy Co, others for ₱289M Mindoro project

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano (right) leads the filing of complaints against former party-list congressman Elizaldy Co and several officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways before the Sandiganbayan in Quezon City on Tuesday, Nov. 18. Officials of contractor Sunwest Corp., co-founded by Co and his brother Christopher, were also sued in connection with a ₱289-million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro. | PNA photo by Joan Bondoc

MANILA, Philippines – The Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) on Tuesday, Nov. 18, filed graft charges against former congressman Elizaldy Co, several officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and the board of directors of Sunwest Corp. in connection with a ₱289-million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro.

The cases stemmed from the complaint that the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) had filed before the OMB on Sept. 29. That, in turn, was based on their comprehensive report on illegalities and irregularities in the procurement, construction, and implementation of projects in Region 4-B (Mimaropa).

The project in question was the construction of a road dike along the Mag-Asawang Tubig River in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, with a budget of ₱289,498,230.

READ: Ombudsman: Red notice, passport cancellation sought for Zaldy Co

The cases filed were for malversation of public funds through falsification of public documents, and violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act 3019).

Co was additionally charged with violating Section 3(h) of RA 3019 for receiving unwarranted financial or pecuniary benefits.

“Because the amount malversed exceeds ₱8.8 million, and in line with the law and jurisprudence, the panel of Ombudsman prosecutors has recommended no bail,” Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said in a statement.

Investigations showed that the measured sheet pile did not meet the 12-meter specification and that the materials used were substandard.

“These findings point to a scheme that resulted in unwarranted benefits, technical falsification, and the misuse of public funds,” the Ombudsman said.

READ: P50-B flood control projects in Cebu: ICI, DPWH validating them

Remulla assured the public that his office will pursue the case “firmly, independently, and without fear or favor.”

“Public funds were meant to protect communities from flooding – not to enrich officials or private contractors. Those responsible will be held to account,” he said.

“This is the first case that was referred by ICI and, as a result, it is the first case to be filed in court. I would like to emphasize that this is the first of many cases that will be filed in court. There are several cases in the preliminary investigation stage and more in the fact-finding stage. We will update the media and the public as these cases become ripe for filing in court, as well.” (PNA)

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