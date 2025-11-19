Crew, fired for using van amid Tino, helped rescue 6 in Liloan

A wingvan crew and a patrolman from Liloan Police Station were seen rescuing residents from floodwaters in Barangay Cotcot, Liloan amid typhoon Tino. | Sceengrabbed from Liloan Pulis video

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A wing van crew and a policeman helped save six people from being swept away by floodwaters during the onslaught of typhoon Tino on Nov. 4.

The civilians have been recognized by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) although their employer has been reported to have sacked them for using the van during the storm in Cotcot, Liloan.

The crew used their wing van to block the rushing water as several individuals struggled to stay afloat by a creek, video circulating on Facebook showed.

The driver coordinated with Patrolman Niño Divinagracia of the Liloan Municipal Police Station, who was in the scene.

READ: Coast guard steps up clearing, relief in Cebu after Tino

Divinagracia lost his balance and fell from the vehicle as he attempted to assist the victims, the footage showed.

One of the driver’s helpers pulled him to safety while the flood continued to intensify.

As rescuers recovered Divinagracia, three more individuals were seen being carried away by the current.

The driver then repositioned the vehicle to slow the water’s flow once more, allowing rescuers to reach the victims.

Despite sustaining injuries from his fall, Divinagracia was seen grabbing hold of one of the victims and helping bring her to higher ground.

The coordinated effort between the wing van crew and the responding officer resulted in all six individuals being safely pulled from the water.

Crew lost their jobs

PRO-7 said it received information that the driver and his helpers were terminated by their employer for using the vehicle at the height of the typhoon.

The regional office has since begun coordinating with agencies and local partners to determine what assistance may be extended to the three.

READ: Not all superheroes wear capes: Liloan boy, 15, feted as rescuer

In a statement, Police Brigadier Gen. Redrico Maranan, director of PRO-7, said the driver and his helpers prevented further casualties including the possible death of one police officer.

“Their quick action and courage in the face of danger show how private citizens can make a profound difference in times of crisis,” Maranan said. “We honor their heroism and are committed to supporting them in any way.”

The regional office said it is continuing to engage with government offices and community groups to identify possible support for the three men, particularly after their reported loss of employment.

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