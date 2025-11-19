3 weeks after Tino: 44 still missing in Cebu, search continues

A view of Compostela in northen Cebu after a flash flood hit the town at the height of typhoon Tino. | CDN Digital photo by Futch Anthony Inso

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Three weeks after Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) devastated central Cebu, 44 individuals remain missing.

Search and retrieval operations in affected areas continue as of Wednesday, Nov. 19, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said.

But authorities continue to face difficulties in locating the missing for many reasons, which include logistical challenges in clearing flood debris.

“Di gyud sila makit-an. It’s either nalubong sa dagat, lapok sa sapa, nga dili ma-detect sa atong K-9, ([The missing] could not be found. They may have been swept out to sea or were buried in river sediment so that our dogs could not detect them),” said retired colonel Dennis Pastor, the province’s disaster chief.

READ: Crew, fired for using van amid Tino, helped rescue 6 in Liloan

Most missing victims — 24 — came from the town of Compostela, the latest data from the provincial government showed.

The missing in other localities were distributed as follows:

Balamban – 15

Asturias – 2

Liloan – 2

Mandaue City – 1

Termination of search

On the third week after the typhoon, Pastor said it is up to each local government unit to decide when to terminate the search for the missing.

Only the Philippine National Police, moreover, handles cases of the dead and missing, and not the PDRRMO.

“They have to follow a process before they can call a termination,” Pastor said in Cebuano.

READ: Lusaran, Cebu City still struggling; families seek rebuilding, school aid

The Capitol has since dispatched heavy equipment and personnel to augment ongoing retrieval operations in the towns, some of the most heavily devastated by Tino-triggered flash floods.

Tino has already claimed the lives of at least 150 people in Cebu, including in the capital Cebu City, making it one of the deadliest typhoons in the history of the island.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP