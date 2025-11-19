GCash Study Now, Pay Later supports students’ college journeys to help build their future

The stories of three independent working students — Xander, Lee, and Crysquei — highlight their resilience and determination as they defy financial odds in pursuit of a college degree-juggling jobs, studies, and personal challenges to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

The Study Now, Pay Later program is more than a financial solution — it is a vehicle for improving access to education and reducing dropout rates in the country.

Working students are now a step closer to finishing their studies through the Study Now, Pay Later (SNPL) program of Fuse Financing Inc., the lending arm of GCash. This flexible lending option powered by GGives provides students and families with an installment-based payment system that covers up to 100% of tuition with no down payment and lower interest rates.

For many Filipinos, financial challenges remain the biggest barrier to completing a college degree. Tertiary education in the country faces high dropout rates, with financial strain as the primary cause. The SNPL program seeks to help close this gap and empower more students to finish their education.

A financial safety net for students

As for the 21-year-old accounting student, Xander Gandionco faced his own hurdles. As the eldest of three siblings, he worked as a service crew employee to help support his family and fund his education. While he managed to balance both responsibilities, there were moments when tuition became a concern.

With Study Now, Pay Later by GCash working students are given flexible payment options to fund their tuition fees and realize their dreams.

Discovering the SNPL program through an email from his school changed that. The fast approval and manageable terms gave him a lifeline to continue his education. “I thought I wouldn’t be able to enroll this semester. But when I saw that I was approved for the loan, I gained hope,” he shared.

Managing the tightrope of income and tuition

The most profound impact, however, is often felt by those who are completely independent. Lee Visitacion, a 21-year-old Psychology student and a call center agent in a BPO company, has been living and supporting herself for almost 10 years. Her life, which she describes as “independent”, meant there was no safety net when an unexpected financial crunch hit during the enrollment deadline.

“There was a time when I didn’t have hope because it was the last week of enrollment, and I was planning to abandon my job,” Kim recalls. “But when the loan was approved, it was a big help because it allowed me to enroll.” The quick and easy approval process was a lifesaver that prevented her from dropping out at the last minute.

Similarly, Crysquei Aiko, a 22-year-old Information Technology student, described her life as “challenging” because she supports herself entirely, managing expenses like rent, bills, and food alongside her studies. For her, the loan provided necessary breathing room when her salary couldn’t stretch far enough.

“My income is divided for rent, bills, food, and tuition, which makes it tight for my studies,” Crysquei explained. The realization of the financial challenge hit when she risked not being enrolled. By accessing SNPL, she was able to use her income to manage her monthly commitments while ensuring her education continued. “The loan helped me enroll on time when I didn’t have enough money, which gave me the chance to continue my studies.”

For these students, the program represents more than just a payment option—it’s a commitment to their future. With features such as flexible payment terms, full tuition coverage, and easy-to-meet requirements, the program makes it possible for more Filipinos to continue pursuing their college education.

“At Fuse, we believe in a future where financial limitations do not stop a student’s dream. Our Study Now, Pay Later program is a testament to this, as we provide fair and inclusive lending to empower the next generation,” said Tony Isidro, President and CEO of Fuse Financing Inc. “This is another step toward our commitment to easing the burden of upfront school fees and helping more students unlock the opportunity of a college education.”

The experiences of Xander, Lee, and Crysquei show how inclusive lending can change lives and empower Filipinos to build a better future for themselves and their families. The Study Now, Pay Later program of Fuse Financing Inc., the lending arm of GCash is more than a financial solution — it is a vehicle for improving access to education and reducing dropout rates in the country.

For more information, please visit the official website of GCash.