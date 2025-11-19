Ombudsman: Red notice, passport cancellation sought for Zaldy Co

Elizaldy Co, former Ako Bicol representative | Facebook photo

MANILA, Philippines—The Office of the Ombudsman has filed a request for the issuance of a red notice from the International Police for Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, former Ako Bicol representative.

The office also requested for the cancellation of the ex-congressman’s passport.

These requests were filed on Tuesday, Nov. 18, along with the cases against Co and 17 others, and another request to raffle the cases immediately.

“(The requests and cases were) filed yesterday… hopefully, (these) will be processed immediately to expedite the issuance of the arrest warrant. Then, once the arrest warrant is issued, we can use it… to apply to Interpol for a red notice,” Clavano said in an interview with dzMM Wednesday.

“We are at least in the first step; Mr. Zaldy Co’s case is in court, and here in this venue, in the Sandiganbayan, we can ask for everything we have been saying before, the cancellation of the passport, and the application of an Interpol red notice,” he added.

READ: Ombudsman files 1st batch of raps vs Zaldy Co, others before Sandigan

Clavano noted that “we can ask the court to cancel Zaldy Co’s passport because we are now at the part of the process where we can request cancellation. Once it is canceled, his movements will be less frequent; he will no longer be able to travel from one country to another.”

“We can also request an Interpol red notice where we can actively search for Mr. Zaldy Co, wherever he is, and the obligation of a country if there is an Interpol red notice is to arrest a person and deport or extradite him,” Clavano said.

READ: Dy hits Zaldy Co’s refusal to come home: Grave claims need solid proof

On Tuesday, the Office of the Ombudsman lodged the first batch of cases against Co, former and current officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways, and board members of Sunwest Group Holdings Company, Inc., over the supposed anomalous flood control projects in Oriental Mindoro.

They are facing charges for alleged violation of malversation of public funds through falsification of public documents and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. Co is also facing an additional graft charge for allegedly receiving unwarranted financial or pecuniary benefits.

Co has been out of the country since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. revealed the anomalous projects in his State of the Nation Address in late July.

However, Co recently broke his silence through a series of videos posted on social media implicating former Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, Marcos, and former House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez in the budget insertions made in the 2025 General Appropriations Bill. /das/abc

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