No leptospirosis case in Mandaue, medicine in stock

The Mandaue City Hospital | CDN Digital photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Hospital has not recorded any case of leptospirosis from samples that staff have tested so far.

Several tests were requested by doctors, but all results remained negative.

The facility currently cannot perform in-house tests for Leptospira, the bacteria that cause leptospirosis, so samples are sent to private hospitals for confirmation, said Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, the hospital’s chief.

“Buyag wala tay positive for leptospirosis sa atoang gipang-test. Naay requested by doctors for test pero so far negative ra man (Fortunately, none of those we have tested have leptospirosis. There were patiens recommended for testing but results have been negative so far),” said Dargantes.

READ: Leptospirosis: What Cebu residents need to know post-Tino

No shortage of medicine

The hospital chief assured, however, that they manage patients based on their symptoms while they await test results.

Doctors, she added, rely on clinical assessment when handling suspected leptospirosis cases and immediately provide the standard medication.

Hospital staffers primarily administer doxycycline to patients. In cases it becomes unavailable, azithromycin will be given.

Dargantes noted that the facility has no shortage of doxycycline at present.

READ: Leptospirosis: Cebu hospitals bracing for influx of patients

Early action

The city government has also issued health advisories for residents who waded through floodwaters, especially during typhoon Tino last Nov. 4.

At the same time, the City Health Office conducted medical consultations for evacuees and administered leptospirosis prophylaxis to them.

Dargantes explained that while city health office and the Mandaue City Hospital follow the same system, the health office especially with its centers can respond more quickly as they are based within communities.

Patients who require admission, such as those who are dehydrated, are referred to the hospital, which also continues to accommodate walk-in patients in its outpatient department.

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