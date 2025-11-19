Crocolandia dismisses rumor of crocodile in Mananga

A crocodile on swampy terrain | Facebook photo from Crocolandia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Crocolandia in Talisay City has denied claims circulating on social media that one of its crocodiles escaped and was spotted in the Mananga River.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Nov. 19, the nature conservation center said viral posts about an escaped crocodile were “false.”

Center management assured the public that all its animals remain safe.

“All animals in Crocolandia remain safe, secure, and well cared for,” the statement read.

“Our zookeepers are onsite daily, making sure every animal is monitored, healthy, and accounted for.”

Viral rumor

A video that was recently posted online suggested that a crocodile had been sighted along the Mananga River.

The uploader had also alleged that the reptile escaped after Crocolandia’s enclosures were damaged when the Mananga River overflowed during typhoon Tino last Nov. 4.

Crocolandia staffers said they immediately verified the reports and later tracked down the uploader, who admitted he never actually saw the reptile.

READ: PCO to Congress: Bill vs fake news should consider sources’ motives

“He only heard the claim from a neighbor. After thoroughly inspecting the surroundings, no crocodile was found,” the staffers said.

Crocolandia is located in Barangay Biasong, Talisay City, one of the areas most severely affected by the flash floods that the typhoon triggered.

Crocolandia previously stated that all animals in the center were safe after typhoon Tino.

READ: No crocodile escape confirmed in Talisay City wildlife park after Tino

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP