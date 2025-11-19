Ahtisa Manalo shines in “Festejada” at Miss Universe national costume Show

Ahtisa Manalo stuns in her “Festejada” Miss Universe 2025 national costume. | Screen grabbed from the Miss Universe YouTube livestream

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ahtisa Manalo donned a gown representing the Philippines’ vibrant spirit at the Miss Universe 2025 national costume show in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday, Nov. 19.

She wore the “Festejada,” designed by Mak Tumang, which turned her into a living portrait of Philippine festival tradition.

The pageant’s national costume show took place at 2 p.m. Manila time and was to be followed by the preliminary competition from 8 to 10 p.m. Manila time.

Tumang based his design on the classic traje de mestiza, the silhouette linked to the character Maria Clara in Dr. Jose Rizal’s novel “Noli Me Tangere (Touch me not).”

The outfit featured a traditional camisa with bell-shaped sleeves, a flowing saya, and a modest pañuelo.

These elements highlighted the enduring image of the ideal Filipina, portrayed as dignified, modest, and resilient.

Filipino craftsmanship, heritage

Tumang shared the concept behind the costume on social media immediately after Manalo’s runway walk.

The upper ensemble was crafted from handmade piña, a rare, lustrous textile woven from pineapple fibers.

Embroidery highlighted the abanico (fan), once a subtle language of emotion, and the palay (rice grain) motif, symbolizing abundance and community.

The skirt, featuring over 65,000 hand-shaped petals, captured the energy of Philippine festivals.

Tumang took inspiration from Pampanga’s Giant Lantern Festival and echoed the parol’s symmetrical brilliance and intricate craftsmanship.

The costume’s colors reflected Lucban’s Pahiyas Festival, with vibrant greens, yellows, oranges, pinks, and reds celebrating abundance.

The textures evoked the floral displays of Baguio’s Panagbenga Festival, where blooms adorn iconic parade floats.

Ahtisa completed the ensemble with a modern interpretation of the peineta.

The crown-like headpiece rose above her coiffure, reflecting the intricate craftsmanship in traditional Filipino jewelry.

A living celebration of Filipino spirit

Mak Tumang described the Philippines as a country where every town celebrates life through fiestas honoring harvests, saints, and seasons.

The Philippines hosts over 40,000 festivals annually, from major events like Cebu’s Sinulog and Aklan’s Ati-Atihan to smaller town celebrations of culture, food, music, and dance.

These festivals are living expressions of Filipino faith, community, and creativity.

Onstage, Ahtisa carried the spirit of Philippine festivals, blending lantern-like brightness, Filipino warmth, and the grace of a modern Maria Clara.

The coronation of this year’s Miss Universe will take place on Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. Manila time.

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