LIST: December 2025 holidays and pay rules

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos can look forward to five holidays this December. The government released the official list of nationwide regular and special non-working days as the yearend approaches.

The Official Gazette has confirmed two regular holidays and three special non-working holidays, covering major religious and national observances throughout the month.

December 2025 holidays

Regular holidays

December 25 (Thursday) – Christmas Day

December 30 (Tuesday) – Rizal Day

Special non-working holidays

December 8 (Monday) – Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

December 24 (Wednesday) – Christmas Eve

December 31 (Wednesday) – Last Day of the Year

These dates are expected to shape travel plans, family gatherings, and business operations during one of the busiest months for Filipinos.

DOLE reminds employers of holiday pay rules

Alongside the holiday list, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) renewed its call for employers to observe wage guidelines under Labor Advisory No. 14 strictly.

The advisory breaks down pay rates and entitlements for workers during regular and special non-working holidays.

Pay rules for December 2025

Regular holidays (Dec. 25 and 30)

No Work – Employees must still receive 100% of their daily wage.

Reporting to Work – Employees must be paid 200% of their daily wage for the first eight hours.

Overtime – An additional 30% of hourly rate applies beyond eight hours.

Regular holidays are fixed in nature, except for movable ones like Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

Special non-working holidays (Dec. 8, 24, 31)

No Work – The “No Work, No Pay” rule applies.

Reporting to Work – Employees must earn an additional 30% of their basic daily wage.

Overtime – Another 30% must be added to the hourly rate for work beyond eight hours.

Special holidays vary annually and include both special non-working and special working days. Special working days have no premium and are treated as regular working days.

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